“Black Panther” just became Marvel’s fifth $1 billion movie

Marvel’s critically acclaimed Black Panther continues to roar and pounce. The movie crossed the $1 billion mark on March 10, Variety reported.
Black Panther has so far grossed $520 million domestically, making it the ninth-highest release ever. Internationally, it could hit the $500 million mark this weekend, after a strong opening in China.
The movie is the 33rd ever to gross more than $1 billion. Fifteen other Disney films have that honor, as well as four other Marvel movies: The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 3, and Captain America: Civil War.
It took Black Panther just 26 days to hit $1 billion, which puts the movie right in the middle of a pack led by Star Wars: The Force Awakens (12 days) and brought up in the rear by Jurassic Park (7,379 days).
|Movie
|days to $1 billion
|Star Wars: The Force Awakens
|12
|Jurassic World
|13
|Furious 7
|17
|The Fate of the Furious
|19
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|19
|Avatar
|19
|Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2
|19
|Marvel’s The Avengers
|19
|Iron Man 3
|22
|Avengers: Age of Ultron
|24
|Captain America: Civil War
|24
|Black Panther
|26
|Beauty and the Beast
|29
|Transformers: Dark of the Moon
|36
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|39
|Transformers: Age of Extinction
|40
|The Dark Knight Rises
|45
|Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
|46
|Minions
|49
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
|65
|Skyfall
|67
|The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
|68
|Titanic
|73
|Toy Story 3
|75
|The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
|77
|Alice in Wonderland
|86
|Despicable Me 3
|86
|Frozen
|101
|Zootopia
|114
|Finding Dory
|117
|The Dark Knight
|217
|Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace
|4,632
|Jurassic Park
|7,379