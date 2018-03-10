“Black Panther” just became Marvel’s fifth $1 billion movie

Marvel’s critically acclaimed Black Panther continues to roar and pounce. The movie crossed the $1 billion mark on March 10, Variety reported.

Black Panther has so far grossed $520 million domestically, making it the ninth-highest release ever. Internationally, it could hit the $500 million mark this weekend, after a strong opening in China.

The movie is the 33rd ever to gross more than $1 billion. Fifteen other Disney films have that honor, as well as four other Marvel movies: The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 3, and Captain America: Civil War.

It took Black Panther just 26 days to hit $1 billion, which puts the movie right in the middle of a pack led by Star Wars: The Force Awakens (12 days) and brought up in the rear by Jurassic Park (7,379 days).