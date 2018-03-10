WAKANDA FOREVER

“Black Panther” just became Marvel’s fifth $1 billion movie

Ron Clark Academy 6th grader De Ja Little, 12, joins classmates in watching the film "Black Panther" at Atlantic Station theaters in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., February 21, 2018.
We're happy, too. (Reuters/Chris Aluka Berry)
Marvel’s critically acclaimed Black Panther continues to roar and pounce. The movie crossed the $1 billion mark on March 10, Variety reported.

Black Panther has so far grossed $520 million domestically, making it the ninth-highest release ever. Internationally, it could hit the $500 million mark this weekend, after a strong opening in China.

The movie is the 33rd ever to gross more than $1 billion. Fifteen other Disney films have that honor, as well as four other Marvel movies: The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 3, and Captain America: Civil War.

It took Black Panther just 26 days to hit $1 billion, which puts the movie right in the middle of a pack led by Star Wars: The Force Awakens (12 days) and brought up in the rear by Jurassic Park (7,379 days).

Movie days to $1 billion
Star Wars: The Force Awakens 12
Jurassic World 13
Furious 7 17
The Fate of the Furious 19
Star Wars: The Last Jedi 19
Avatar 19
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 19
Marvel’s The Avengers 19
Iron Man 3 22
Avengers: Age of Ultron 24
Captain America: Civil War 24
Black Panther 26
Beauty and the Beast 29
Transformers: Dark of the Moon 36
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 39
Transformers: Age of Extinction 40
The Dark Knight Rises 45
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides 46
Minions 49
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest 65
Skyfall 67
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 68
Titanic 73
Toy Story 3 75
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey 77
Alice in Wonderland 86
Despicable Me 3 86
Frozen 101
Zootopia 114
Finding Dory 117
The Dark Knight 217
Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace 4,632
Jurassic Park 7,379
