In photos: India’s financial capital has turned into a protest venue for desperate farmers

Thousands of protesting Indian farmers have flooded India’s financial capital, Mumbai.

Weathering years of distress in the rural economy, they are now demanding loan waivers, higher prices for their produce, and land-ownership reforms. Around 50,000 such farmers plan to surround the state government headquarters, where their representatives will talk to Maharashtra’s chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on March 12.

This is not the first such protest against difficult conditions and government neglect. But the size and scale of this march, which began six days ago in Nashik, 180km northeast of Mumbai, shows that the crisis may be approaching a breaking point.

Farmers raise slogans against the government at a rally organised by All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) in Mumbai on March 12, 2018. (Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)

Thousands of farmers have gathered for the rally. (Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)

Farmers listen to a speaker at the rally. (Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)

Farmers walk towards Mumbai. (EPA-EFE/Divyakant Solanki)

A protester rests at the rally, his face covered with a Che Guevara bandana. (Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)

A protest rally in Mumbai on March 11. (EPA/Divyakant Solanki)

Farmers from Nashik march towards Mumbai. (EPA-EFE/Divyakant Solanki)

An ironic background for a farmer at the end of a six-day long march on foot. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

A protester getting medical treatment on reaching Mumbai on March 11, 2018. (EPA/Divyakant Solanki)

Farmers bathing after reaching Mumbai on March 11, 2018. (EPA/Divyakant Solanki)