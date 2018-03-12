RURAL DISTRESS

In photos: India’s financial capital has turned into a protest venue for desperate farmers

Thousands of protesting Indian farmers have flooded India’s financial capital, Mumbai.

Weathering years of distress in the rural economy, they are now demanding loan waivers, higher prices for their produce, and land-ownership reforms. Around 50,000 such farmers plan to surround the state government headquarters, where their representatives will talk to Maharashtra’s chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on March 12.

This is not the first such protest against difficult conditions and government neglect. But the size and scale of this march, which began six days ago in Nashik, 180km northeast of Mumbai, shows that the crisis may be approaching a breaking point.

Farmers shout slogans against the government at a rally organised by All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) in Mumbai
Farmers raise slogans against the government at a rally organised by All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) in Mumbai on March 12, 2018. (Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)
Farmers listen to a speaker at a rally organised by All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) in Mumbai
Thousands of farmers have gathered for the rally. (Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)
Farmers listen to a speaker at a rally organised by All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) in Mumbai
Farmers listen to a speaker at the rally. (Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)
Farmers protest from Nasik to Mumbai
Farmers walk towards Mumbai. (EPA-EFE/Divyakant Solanki)
A farmer covers his face with a bandana with an image of Che Guevara as he sleeps before a rally organised by All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) in Mumbai
A protester rests at the rally, his face covered with a Che Guevara bandana. (Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)
Farmers listening to their leader at a protest rally in Mumbai on March 11, 2018.
A protest rally in Mumbai on March 11. (EPA/Divyakant Solanki)
Farmers protest from Nasik to Mumbai
Farmers from Nashik march towards Mumbai. (EPA-EFE/Divyakant Solanki)
Tens of thousands of farmers from across western India have arrived in Mumbai demanding, among other things, a waiver of farm loans and fair prices for their produce as India's agriculture sector struggles amid years of declining earnings. The farmers reached India's business capital Monday after marching on foot for up to six days and plan to surround the state legislature of the western state of Maharashtra in Mumbai.
An ironic background for a farmer at the end of a six-day long march on foot. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
A farmer getting treatment from a medical team after reaching Mumbai on March 11, 2018.
A protester getting medical treatment on reaching Mumbai on March 11, 2018. (EPA/Divyakant Solanki)
Farmers bathing after reaching Mumbai on March 11, 2018.
Farmers bathing after reaching Mumbai on March 11, 2018. (EPA/Divyakant Solanki)
Farmers taking rest after reaching Mumbai on March 11, 2018.
Resting at the end of the march on March 11, 2018. (EPA/Divyakant Solanki)
