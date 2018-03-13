Students and teachers all across America are organizing school walkouts

Tomorrow, Mar. 14, teachers and high-school students are staging walkouts across the country to demand tighter gun control. The walkouts start at 10 am EST on the east coast, then continue westward through the day.

The walkouts, organized by a group of young people within the larger Women’s March group, honor the 17 victims of a Feb. 14 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland, Florida, and will last 17 minutes.

This will be the first of two nationwide school walkouts. Another is planned staged for Mar. 20, ahead of the #NeverAgain march on Mar. 24. The two events have publicly joined forces as part of a broader movement for more gun control in the United States.

So far, nearly 2,500 walkouts are planned, all led by students. There aren’t specific guidelines on what to do during the walkouts: Some students will circle their schools holding hands, some will register to vote, and students from schools that are currently in spring break demonstrate in front of local city councils.

The group organizing the walkouts openly opposes some of the gun policies currently being discussed, including putting armed guards in schools. The group also has some very specific demands, presented as policy and bill proposals:

Banning Assault Weapons & High Capacity Magazines / S. 2095

Expanding Background Checks to All Gun Sales / S 2009

Passing Gun Violence Restraining Order Law / H.R. 2598 / S. 1212

Stop Militarizing Law Enforcement Act / S.1856 / H.R. 155

The organizers have encouraged students to walk out even without their schools’ permission, as an expression of their freedom of speech.