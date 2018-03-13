Global investors are pouring big money into India’s solar sector

India’s sizzling solar sector is drawing some big money.

Last year, India accounted for nearly 30% of all corporate funding in the sector globally. The Narendra Modi government, which hosted the International Solar Alliance on March 11, is likely to be mighty pleased about this—but the party may not last.

Corporate funding, including private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) deals, debt funding, and public market funding, for India’s solar sector touched $3.6 billion in 2017, says a report by consulting and research firm Mercom Capital Group.

Of this, Indian companies raised over $800 million in PE funding alone, nearly half the global total.

These were the top five PE/VC funding deals in India last year, led by ReNew Power, a Goldman Sachs-backed clean energy startup founded in 2011: