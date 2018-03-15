Amazon’s global shoppers just can’t get enough of made-in-India products

From ethnic clothing to copper cocktail glasses, Made-in-India products are all the rage among global online shoppers.

In 2017, Amazon registered a 500% increase in international orders for Indian products over 2015 when its Global Selling Program was first launched in India, the company said in a report. The scheme lets the country’s vendors enlist on Amazon and sell to customers worldwide.

Indian exporters saw a 224% growth in their global business in 2017 alone, the report said. The growth is a result of Amazon’s partnerships over the last year with firms such as ayurvedic products maker Dabur and various state-owned handloom product units like Tantuja and Jharcraft.

The most popular Indian products globally on Amazon Home décor and handicrafts Tapestries Bed sheets and duvet covers Dinnerware and copper mugs Art supplies and writing instruments Ethnic and women’s wear Kitchen linen Leather messenger bags

Other products gaining popularity include sporting equipment, baby clothes, tea, shoes, bags, gemstones, jewellery, and t-shirts. Shoppers aren’t just buying Indian products but also finding unique ways to use them, Amazon has found.

For instance, Indian bed sheets are being used as beach towels, throws, and wall hangings; ghee (clarified butter) often goes into enhancing coffee flavours; copper tumblers double up as beer and cocktail glasses, and the Chandrika brand of ayurvedic soap is used to shave.

The top markets for Indian products on Amazon United States Canada Mexico United Kingdom Spain Germany Italy France Japan