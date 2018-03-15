GO DESI

Amazon’s global shoppers just can’t get enough of made-in-India products

Two freshly delivered Amazon boxes are seen on a counter in Golden, Colorado August 27, 2014. With people increasingly accessing the Internet from smartphones and tablets, online companies ranging from social networks such as Facebook Inc to e-commerce companies like Amazon.com Inc have been investing heavily to develop their mobile platforms. REUTERS/Rick Wilking (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY TELECOMS) - GM1EA8S0ISL01
Flying off the shelves. (Reuters/Rick Wilking)
From ethnic clothing to copper cocktail glasses, Made-in-India products are all the rage among global online shoppers.

In 2017, Amazon registered a 500% increase in international orders for Indian products over 2015 when its Global Selling Program was first launched in India, the company said in a report. The scheme lets the country’s vendors enlist on Amazon and sell to customers worldwide.

Indian exporters saw a 224% growth in their global business in 2017 alone, the report said. The growth is a result of Amazon’s partnerships over the last year with firms such as ayurvedic products maker Dabur and various state-owned handloom product units like Tantuja and Jharcraft.

The most popular Indian products globally on Amazon
Home décor and handicrafts
Tapestries
Bed sheets and duvet covers
Dinnerware and copper mugs
Art supplies and writing instruments
Ethnic and women’s wear
Kitchen linen
Leather messenger bags

Other products gaining popularity include sporting equipment, baby clothes, tea, shoes, bags, gemstones, jewellery, and t-shirts.

Shoppers aren’t just buying Indian products but also finding unique ways to use them, Amazon has found.

For instance, Indian bed sheets are being used as beach towels, throws, and wall hangings; ghee (clarified butter) often goes into enhancing coffee flavours; copper tumblers double up as beer and cocktail glasses, and the Chandrika brand of ayurvedic soap is used to shave.

The top markets for Indian products on Amazon
United States
Canada
Mexico
United Kingdom
Spain
Germany
Italy
France
Japan

Amazon today lists over 90 million products from over 32,000 sellers from different parts of India, the company said.

Indian states with most exporters on Amazon
Delhi
Rajasthan
Maharashtra
Gujarat
Uttar Pradesh
