QUANTITY IS KING

It’s these Indian universities—not the IITs—that churn out the most H-1B techies

Written by
&
Quartz india
In this Thursday, June 30, 2016 photo, Babson College graduate school alumnus Abhinav Sureka, of Mumbai, India, right, types in his work space at the college in Wellesley, Mass. Some U.S. colleges are starting programs to help their alumni get visas through what critics say is a legal loophole. Foreign grads who want to stay and start a business typically apply for one of the 85,000 H-1B visas that the U.S. gives out each year. But college employees are exempt from that cap, so schools like UMass, Babson and CUNY have launched programs to hire alumni and foreign entrepreneurs and help them grow their businesses here. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Big numbers winning. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Written by
&
Quartz india

Where were most Indian H-1B visa-holders educated?

The obvious answer might seem to be the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), or the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS)—but it’s not.

In 2017, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued 85,000 H-1B visas. Of these, a little over 20,000 went to Indians, according to data sourced by Quartz last month from the office of foreign labour certification.

Chennai’s Anna University topped the list with 850 of its former students securing the H-1B; Hyderabad’s Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) was second with 747. The IITs and BITS had just over 60 each.

However, these numbers don’t tell the whole story, given the huge difference in the enrollment numbers of the IITs, IIMs and other universities. For instance, the IITs offer fewer than 12,000 seats per year, while Anna University has approximately 200,000. Since the H-1Bs are allotted via lottery, having a larger base means universities with more students bag more visas, too.

It’s not much different at the master’s level either. In fiscal 2017, JNTU and Anna University bagged the top two spots while the IITs barely made it to the top 25 list in this category.

But many US universities are also featured on the list at the master’s level. That’s not entirely surprising considering that Indians make up the second-largest international student population in the US and 55% of all post-graduate foreign students are from India, while the share is only around 13% at the undergraduate level.

home our picks popular latest obsessions search