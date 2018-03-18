America, get ready for a flood of seniors on the road

While Americans are living and working longer, they are also continuing to drive.

With the US population expected to reach 400 million by 2060, the growth of the over-65 set will account for more than half that increase. In 2016, more than 60% of the licensed driving population was over 65 and just 26% was 16, or the age of new drivers in many states, according to Nathaniel Bullard in Bloomberg View.

Many debate whether it’s safe for drivers of a certain age to remain behind the wheel. Yet loss of independence and mobility are typically seniors’ biggest concern, and many see the two as related. The Federal Highway Administration plans design changes to serve this population of older drivers, including signs that are more visible and intersections that pose less opportunity for crashes.

Here are some of the opportunities businesses are seizing upon to serve these older drivers: