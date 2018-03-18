The data expert who exposed Facebook’s breach has been suspended by Facebook

Facebook has disabled the account of Christopher Wylie, the 28-year-old data analytics expert who exposed a major breach in the platform that allowed the company he worked for, Cambridge Analytica, to harvest data from tens of millions of users without their permission.

The information was later used by the Trump consultant to profile US voters in an attempt to influence the 2016 presidential election, Wylie says. Cambridge Analytica said on Twitter that it did not use any Facebook data in the 2016 Trump campaign.

CA did not use any Facebook data for the 2016 Trump campaign 3/8 — Cambridge Analytica (@CamAnalytica) March 17, 2018

Facebook announced it suspended Wylie’s account on Friday, before The New York Times and The Observer published blockbuster reports detailing the abuses, and Facebook’s handling of the situation, which was much delayed, lackluster, and secretive. Wylie confirmed his suspension in a tweet on Sunday:

Suspended by @facebook. For blowing the whistle. On something they have known privately for 2 years. pic.twitter.com/iSu6VwqUdG — Christopher Wylie (@chrisinsilico) March 18, 2018

Meanwhile, authorities in the US and Britain announced new and renewed investigations into Facebook’s handling of people’s data. Facebook’s lack of disclosure to users about the use of their data could violate privacy laws in the European Union and some US states.

Maura Healy, attorney general in Massachusetts, said her office would open an investigation and the lawmaker leading Britain’s inquiry into fake news and Russian meddling in the Brexit election said he would call back Facebook to further testify.