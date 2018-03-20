All the exceedingly normal things that women in Saudi Arabia are allowed to do now

Saudi Arabia is undergoing unprecedented change.

The ultra-conservative kingdom is keen to shake off its reputation as a country with an appalling record on women’s rights. Two years ago, Saudi Arabia announced it would be implementing a series of sweeping social and economic reforms known as Vision 2030, spearheaded by 32-year-old crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

This week, the prince said women should not be forced to wear the abaya—loose-fitting, full-length robes—so long as they continue to dress modestly. This followed a senior Saudi cleric saying on TV last month that women should have a choice about what they wear.

In the past few months, women in the kingdom have also been allowed to: