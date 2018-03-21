The insane list of people The Weinstein Company owes money to

The Weinstein Company has stiffed a lot of prominent people.

The beleaguered movie studio filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week and is looking to the sell the business. It’s said to be hundreds of millions of dollars in debt and its filing discloses its list of creditors.

The 394-page list (pdf), obtained and published by Deadline, includes usual Weinstein associates, like frequent collaborators Quentin Tarantino and Kevin Smith, as well as people you might not expect, such as former US first daughter Malia Obama, who interned at The Weinstein Company. Nearly every entertainment company is listed as well as other entities like local fire departments in the cities of Los Angeles and New York.

Here are some of the big names:

Paul Thomas Anderson

Aziz Ansari

Michael Bay

David Bowie

David Chang

Ryan Coogler

Dame Judi Dench

Colin Firth

Kevin Hart

Peter Jackson

Ryan Murphy

B.J. Novack

Malia Obama (former intern)

Daniel Radcliffe

Seth Rogen

David O. Russell

Charlie Sheen

Kevin Smith

Morgan Spurlock

Quentin Tarantino

Harvey Weinstein

Robert Weinstein

And the businesses:

US broadcasters ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC

TV networks HBO, CNN, ESPN, Discovery, FX, and more

Streaming video’s Amazon Studios and Netflix

Studios like DreamWorks Animation, Paramount, and Warner Bros.

News outlets including Breitbart News, The Hollywood Reporter, and The New York Times

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences—both of which booted Weinstein

The Four Seasons (“If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a private party in the Four Seasons, don’t go,” musician Courtney Love advised in a 2005 red carpet interview.)

The Peninsula Beverly Hills, where Weinstein was a frequent guest and was accused of luring women (paywall) under the guise of work meetings

American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)

Goldman Sachs

Google

Harpo, Inc. (Oprah Winfrey’s media and entertainment company)

Twitter

Chinese production company Wanda Pictures, Boies, Schiller & Flexner, the law firm led by famous litigator David Boies, whose career collapsed with the Weinstein scandal, Viacom, Sony, the Creative Artists Agency, and Disney are among the 30 creditors owed the most money, according to the petition for bankruptcy, viewed by Quartz. Their claims range from $800,000 to more than $17 million.