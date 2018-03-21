$$$

Uber says its drivers in India earn more than some engineers at Infosys

Written by
Quartz india
Uber taxi drivers hold placards during a protest against the ban on online taxi services, in New Delhi December 12, 2014. A ban on online taxi services in India, following the arrest in New Delhi of an Uber driver accused of rape, has brought uncertainty to the millions of dollars of international investment pumped into Uber's Indian rivals Ola and TaxiForSure. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee (INDIA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST TRANSPORT POLITICS BUSINESS) - GM1EACC1Q7T01
Yes, we do. (Reuters/Anindito Mukherjee)
Written by
Quartz india

An Infosys techie’s starting monthly salary, according to Glassdoor: Rs28,975.25.

An Indian Uber driver’s monthly pay, according to Uber: between Rs45,000 and Rs90,000

At a time when hundreds of its drivers in Mumbai are protesting against dwindling earnings, ride-hailing firm Uber said in a press statement that over 80% of its drivers who log eight hours each day make between Rs1,500 and Rs2,500 net after deducting the 20% service fee charged by the company.

But the numbers don’t add up. Several Uber drivers who spoke to Quartz last week quoted far lower figures for their incomes. For instance, Bengaluru’s Ashok Kumar said he makes around Rs700 a day; KJ Shinoj in Kerala takes home only around Rs500 a day.

Many were in such a bad shape that even striking was unaffordable because they needed every single day’s earnings to make ends meet.

Meanwhile, even if drivers in India make what Uber claims they do, it reflects a peculiar situation in the country’s job market where an engineering graduate makes less than a driver with limited education does.

home our picks popular latest obsessions search