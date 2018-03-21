Uber says its drivers in India earn more than some engineers at Infosys

An Infosys techie’s starting monthly salary, according to Glassdoor: Rs28,975.25.

An Indian Uber driver’s monthly pay, according to Uber: between Rs45,000 and Rs90,000

At a time when hundreds of its drivers in Mumbai are protesting against dwindling earnings, ride-hailing firm Uber said in a press statement that over 80% of its drivers who log eight hours each day make between Rs1,500 and Rs2,500 net after deducting the 20% service fee charged by the company.

But the numbers don’t add up. Several Uber drivers who spoke to Quartz last week quoted far lower figures for their incomes. For instance, Bengaluru’s Ashok Kumar said he makes around Rs700 a day; KJ Shinoj in Kerala takes home only around Rs500 a day.

Many were in such a bad shape that even striking was unaffordable because they needed every single day’s earnings to make ends meet.

Meanwhile, even if drivers in India make what Uber claims they do, it reflects a peculiar situation in the country’s job market where an engineering graduate makes less than a driver with limited education does.