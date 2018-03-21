All the different ways Facebook is in trouble with governments across the world

Facebook, like any big company, would rather avoid government regulation. But the revelation that it allowed Cambridge Analytica to harvest the data of 50 million Facebook users without their permission means that calls for greater regulation may be at a tipping point.

The social network is currently facing investigations, probes, and hearings from authorities and lawmakers in the United States, the United Kingdom, the EU, and Canada. Here’s a rundown of all the pressure Facebook is up against:

The United States

The United Kingdom

The country’s information commissioner Elizabeth Denham said her office has been investigating the exploitation of political user data for months, with the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica case being a part of that probe. Denham is pursuing a court warrant to access the data firm’s servers.

The House of Commons’ Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee has requested that Zuckerberg appear before the lawmakers in a feisty letter that called the Cambridge Analytica mess a “catastrophic failure of process.”

The EU

Antonio Tajani, president of the European Parliament, said on Twitter the body would investigate the misuse of Facebook data, “calling digital platforms to account.”

Canada