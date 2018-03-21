THAT ESCALATED QUICKLY

Unhappy politicians in Kosovo tear-gassed their own parliament

Kosovo opposition politicians release tear gas in parliament to obstruct a session in Pristina
This isn't the first time it has happened, either. (Reuters/Laura Hasani)
Parliament members from a Kosovo opposition party used tear gas to disrupt a controversial vote earlier today.

The Kosovo Assembly was voting on a border agreement with Montenegro, according to Reuters. The agreement is reportedly a key condition for gaining visa-free travel through the European Union for Kosovars. But the small nation’s Self-Determination Movement opposes the measure, arguing that Kosovo would relinquish too much territory in the agreement: an estimated 30 square miles (77 square kilometers).

To halt the vote, party members released gas in the voting chamber before the vote could take place, and later again when Assembly members began to reconvene. This is not the first time; parliamentarians from the same group used tear gas to disrupt voting on the same issues in 2015 and 2016.

