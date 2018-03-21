Unhappy politicians in Kosovo tear-gassed their own parliament

Parliament members from a Kosovo opposition party used tear gas to disrupt a controversial vote earlier today.

The Kosovo Assembly was voting on a border agreement with Montenegro, according to Reuters. The agreement is reportedly a key condition for gaining visa-free travel through the European Union for Kosovars. But the small nation’s Self-Determination Movement opposes the measure, arguing that Kosovo would relinquish too much territory in the agreement: an estimated 30 square miles (77 square kilometers).

To halt the vote, party members released gas in the voting chamber before the vote could take place, and later again when Assembly members began to reconvene. This is not the first time; parliamentarians from the same group used tear gas to disrupt voting on the same issues in 2015 and 2016.

Kosovo opposition lawmakers throw tear gas for the third time before the vote for agreement on border demarcation with Montenegro during a parliamentary session in Pristina, Kosovo on Mar. 21, 2018. (EPA/Valdrin Xhemaj)

A lawmaker of the ruling coalition and security member remove a tear gas canister released by Kosovo opposition lawmakers during a parliamentary session in Pristina, Kosovo on Mar. 21. (EPA/Valdrin Xhemaj)

A lawmaker of the ruling coalition and security member remove a tear gas canister released by Kosovo opposition lawmakers during a parliamentary session in Pristina, Kosovo on Mar. 21. (EPA/Valdrin Xhemaj)

Tear gas rises from canisters released by Kosovo opposition lawmakers during a parliamentary session in Pristina. (EPA/Valdrin Xhemaj)

Tear gas rises from canisters released by Kosovo opposition lawmakers during a parliamentary session in Pristina. (EPA/Valdrin Xhemaj)

Tear gas rises from a canister released by Kosovo opposition lawmakers. (EPA/Valdrin Xhemaj)

Tear gas rises from canisters released by Kosovo opposition lawmakers during a parliamentary session in Pristina. (EPA/Valdrin Xhemaj)

Kosovo opposition politicians release tear gas in parliament to obstruct a session in Pristina. (Reuters/Laura Hasani)

Tear gas rises from canisters released by Kosovo opposition lawmakers during a parliamentary session in Pristina. (EPA/Valdrin Xhemaj)

A security member inspects the Kosovo’s Parliament room after opposition lawmakers threw tear gas. (EPA/Valdrin Xhemaj)

Kosovo opposition politicians release tear gas in parliament to obstruct a session in Pristina. (Reuters/Laura Hasani)