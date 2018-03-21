All the URLs you need to block to *actually* stop using Facebook

In the midst of a truly awful week for Facebook, during which it was revealed that users’ personal data was harvested by a company working for the Trump campaign, users are threatening to delete their accounts en masse.

The #DeleteFacebook movement is fueled by users’ anger that their data was used for purposes they didn’t agree to, as well as dismay over the fact that this kind of data was collected in the first place. But while permanently deleting your Facebook account might feel like a clean break, the company’s many tentacles extend across the internet, far beyond facebook.com.

Facebook can track you on the other sites it owns, like Instagram and WhatsApp. It can track you when you visit unrelated sites that have a Facebook module. And the company’s infamous “social graph” knows so much about you that it can track you even if you’re logged out or have deleted your account.

To get a sense of how ubiquitous this tracking is, here is the full, massive list of URLs that are connected in some way with Facebook. If you really want to end your problematic relationship with the social network, you’ll need to block all of them. (The list has been collected over the years by a group of privacy-minded programmers on GitHub.)

On your desktop, you can follow the instructions in the text to add the entire list to your hosts file. This is more difficult on a smartphone, where users have less control. But you can opt to use a browser that blocks trackers, like Firefox Focus.

Here is the list. It’s long. Note the Instagram and WhatsApp URLs, too.

