how to get your photos off facebook

Facebook opened its doors to students at elite schools in 2004, and the entire world in 2006. Unsurprisingly, many of the now billions of users on Facebook have over a decade’s worth of photos, videos, and posts on the social network.

If you’ve been thinking about leaving Facebook (we have no idea why that might be on your mind) but have been worried about losing that trove of content you may only have on Facebook, here’s good news: You can actually download everything you’ve ever uploaded to Facebook.

How to recover your photos

Go to Facebook.com on a computer and click the little arrow at the top-right of the screen: Click on Settings About halfway down the page there’s a link that says “Download a copy of your Facebook data.” — click that Click the “Start My Archive” button You’ll have to re-enter your password, and then Facebook will eventually mail you a copy of everything you’ve ever posted in a .zip file Be patient: If you’ve been on Facebook for a long time, it’ll be a large file. (I joined in 2005, and my archive was 925 MB.) The file structure doesn’t make a lot of sense, and there will likely be duplicates, but it should all be there.

The bad news is that Facebook scrubs all the metadata from the photos, meaning if you were to upload them to Google Photos or Apple Photos, it’ll look like they were all taken the day you got your download from Facebook. It’s not ideal, but it’s better than losing all the photos forever.

If you want to take the final plunge and purge yourself from the platform entirely, here’s what to do:

How to delete your Facebook account

It’s quite simple: click this link (which is quite difficult to find on Facebook itself—it doesn’t live in the Settings section, but rather the Help section of the site). You have to re-enter your password again and fill out a captcha. After you press the OK button, Facebook will then email you to confirm the deletion process has started. Facebook says it can take up to 90 days for all your data to be deleted from its servers, and to avoid logging back into the site for a few days after you’ve requested deletion, as it will, bizarrely, reinstate your account.

But make sure to delete the app everywhere—on your phone, your tablets, smart TVs, fridges, or whatever other crazy places you’ve logged into Facebook over the years—and it wouldn’t hurt to delete all the apps you have connected to Facebook (that could still have data on you) before you delete your account.