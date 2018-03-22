How a Bollywood track ended up in Apple’s latest commercial

“Unexpected” might be the most appropriate word to describe every new advertisement put out by Apple. Just a few days ago, the company released a Spike Jonze-directed surreal commercial for their HomePod. And now, the latest advertisement for the iPhone X features famed Bollywood composer Rahul Dev Burman.

The edgy visuals in the video above, which depict the phone’s face-recognition system, are accompanied by a track that may sound all too familiar here in India.

To be sure, the official credit for the music goes to Pete Cannon, for his song Bang Bang. However, many people instantly recognised strains of the Burman’s Meri Nazar Hai Tujh Pe from the 1980 film The Burning Train.

And on Twitter, Cannon acknowledged his inspiration as soon as the criticism began:

Hi Guys, I just want to address the sample used in the new Apple iPhoneX advert. It samples a track from the great R D Burman's 'Burning Train’ and it's a MAGICAL piece of music! It was cleared/licensed via Blurred Recs courtesy of Saregama. Everyone is on board and loves it. ;) — Pete Cannon (@petecannonbeats) March 19, 2018

Here are the two songs:

