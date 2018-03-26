KEMEROVO

A massive shopping mall fire in Russia has killed more than 60

Still photo taken from video provided by Russian Emergencies Ministry shows a site of a fire at a shopping mall in Kemerovo
A view of the blaze on Mar. 25. (Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via Reuters)
A fire in a Siberian mall has killed at least 64 people, the BBC reports. The blaze cut through the Zimnaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) shopping center in the city of Kemerovo, about 1,900 miles east of Moscow, on Sunday (Mar. 25). Several witnesses stated they did not hear any fire alarms during the emergency, or see any sort of organized safety protocol from the mall staff.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, though some initial reports are blaming the inferno’s quick spread on the mall’s flammable insulation, according to CNN. The fire is one of the most deadly blazes in post-Soviet Russia.

Photos from the day after show the shopping center’s collapsed roof, while memorials to the victims, at least eight of them children, are rising on the site, filled with with flowers and toys.

Russia Fire
Smoke rises above a multi-story shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on Sunday, Mar. 25. (Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP)
Fire in Kemerovo shopping center
Pedestrians cross a street near the burning shopping center Zimnaya Vishnya in the West Siberian city of Kemerovo. (Alexander Patrin/A42.ru/EPA)
Fire in Kemerovo shopping center
Fire fighters at the scene of a fire at the Zimnaya Vishnya mall. (Alexander Patrin/A42.ru/EPA)
Fire in Kemerovo shopping center
Onlookers a the site of a fire at the Zimnaya Vishnya shopping center. (Alexander Patrin/A42.ru/EPA)
Russia Fire
An aerial view of the multi-story shopping center after a fire, taken on Mar. 26. (Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP)
Russia Fire
An aerial view of the multi-story shopping center after a fire, taken on Mar. 26. (Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP)
Russia Fire
An aerial view of emergency services cleaning the wreckage. (Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP)
Members of the Emergency Situations Ministry work to extinguish a fire in a shopping mall in Kemerovo
Members of the Emergency Situations Ministry work to extinguish a fire on Mar. 26. (Reuters/Marina Lisova)
A man reacts at the scene of a fire in a shopping mall in Kemerovo
A man reacts at the scene of a fire in a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on Mar. 25. (Reuters/Marina Lisova)
Members of the Emergency Situations Ministry work to extinguish a fire in a shopping mall in Kemerovo
Members of the Emergency Situations Ministry work to extinguish a fire on Mar. 25. (Reuters/Maksim Lisov)
Fire in Kemerovo shopping center
Smoke rises over the Zimnaya Vishnya shopping center early on Mar. 26. (Alexander Patrin/A42.ru/EPA)
Woman speaks on her mobile phone at the scene of a fire in a shopping mall in Kemerovo
A woman speaks on her mobile phone at the scene of the fire on Mar. 25. (Reuters/Maksim Lisov)
Russia Fire
People lay flowers for the victims of a fire at a multi-story shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on Mar. 26. (AP Photo/Sergei Gavrilenko)
Russia Fire
People react as they walk past the Zimnaya Vishnya shopping center. (AP Photo)
Fire in Kemerovo shopping center
People grieve near the Zimnaya Vishnya shopping center. (Alexander Patrin/A42.ru/EPA)
Russia Fire
People lay flowers and candles for the victims. (AP Photo/Sergei Gavrilenko)
Russia Fire
A woman reacts after laying flowers for the victims. (AP Photo/Sergei Gavrilenko)
Fire in Kemerovo shopping center
Flowers and candles are laid down near the burnt-out Zimnaya Vishnya shopping center . (Alexander Patrin/A42.ru/EPA)
Fire in Kemerovo shopping center
People lay flowers near the burnt-out Zimnaya Vishnya shopping center. (Alexander Patrin/A42.ru/EPA)
Russia Fire
People lay flowers for the victims of Sunday’s fire in a multi-story shopping center. (AP Photo/Sergei Gavrilenko)
