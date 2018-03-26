A massive shopping mall fire in Russia has killed more than 60

A fire in a Siberian mall has killed at least 64 people, the BBC reports. The blaze cut through the Zimnaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) shopping center in the city of Kemerovo, about 1,900 miles east of Moscow, on Sunday (Mar. 25). Several witnesses stated they did not hear any fire alarms during the emergency, or see any sort of organized safety protocol from the mall staff.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, though some initial reports are blaming the inferno’s quick spread on the mall’s flammable insulation, according to CNN. The fire is one of the most deadly blazes in post-Soviet Russia.

Photos from the day after show the shopping center’s collapsed roof, while memorials to the victims, at least eight of them children, are rising on the site, filled with with flowers and toys.

Smoke rises above a multi-story shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on Sunday, Mar. 25. (Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP)

Pedestrians cross a street near the burning shopping center Zimnaya Vishnya in the West Siberian city of Kemerovo. (Alexander Patrin/A42.ru/EPA)

Fire fighters at the scene of a fire at the Zimnaya Vishnya mall. (Alexander Patrin/A42.ru/EPA)

Onlookers a the site of a fire at the Zimnaya Vishnya shopping center. (Alexander Patrin/A42.ru/EPA)

An aerial view of the multi-story shopping center after a fire, taken on Mar. 26. (Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP)

An aerial view of emergency services cleaning the wreckage. (Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP)

Members of the Emergency Situations Ministry work to extinguish a fire on Mar. 26. (Reuters/Marina Lisova)

A man reacts at the scene of a fire in a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on Mar. 25. (Reuters/Marina Lisova)

Members of the Emergency Situations Ministry work to extinguish a fire on Mar. 25. (Reuters/Maksim Lisov)

Smoke rises over the Zimnaya Vishnya shopping center early on Mar. 26. (Alexander Patrin/A42.ru/EPA)

A woman speaks on her mobile phone at the scene of the fire on Mar. 25. (Reuters/Maksim Lisov)

People lay flowers for the victims of a fire at a multi-story shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on Mar. 26. (AP Photo/Sergei Gavrilenko)

People react as they walk past the Zimnaya Vishnya shopping center. (AP Photo)

People grieve near the Zimnaya Vishnya shopping center. (Alexander Patrin/A42.ru/EPA)

People lay flowers and candles for the victims. (AP Photo/Sergei Gavrilenko)

A woman reacts after laying flowers for the victims. (AP Photo/Sergei Gavrilenko)

Flowers and candles are laid down near the burnt-out Zimnaya Vishnya shopping center . (Alexander Patrin/A42.ru/EPA)

People lay flowers near the burnt-out Zimnaya Vishnya shopping center. (Alexander Patrin/A42.ru/EPA)