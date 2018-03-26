A massive shopping mall fire in Russia has killed more than 60

A fire in a Siberian mall has killed at least 64 people, the BBC reports. The blaze cut through the Zimnaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) shopping center in the city of Kemerovo, about 1,900 miles east of Moscow, on Sunday (Mar. 25). Several witnesses stated they did not hear any fire alarms during the emergency, or see any sort of organized safety protocol from the mall staff.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, though some initial reports are blaming the inferno’s quick spread on the mall’s flammable insulation, according to CNN. The fire is one of the most deadly blazes in post-Soviet Russia.
Photos from the day after show the shopping center’s collapsed roof, while memorials to the victims, at least eight of them children, are rising on the site, filled with with flowers and toys.