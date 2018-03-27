How to follow today’s Apple event live

It’s been six months since we’ve had an Apple event to obsess about, but fear not—the wait is finally over.

Unlike its other unveilings, Apple’s new products will not be revealed under the Californian sun, but instead at a public school on the north side of Chicago. Apple is expected to announce a low-cost iPad for students, educational software, and perhaps a long-awaited refresh of the MacBook Air.

Apple usually offers livestreams of its events, but it seems this time gadget fans won’t be as lucky. Quartz technology reporter Mike Murphy will be in the audience in Chicago, so you can follow along with him. For real-time coverage, you’re going to have to rely on liveblogs. The Verge usually runs a thorough feed, as does Engadget and Ars Technia.

The event takes place at Lane Technical College Prep high school. It’s scheduled to begin at 10am US Central time (11am US Eastern time, 4pm London time, and 11 pm Hong Kong time).

Read next: What to expect at Apple’s education event