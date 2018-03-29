The Cambridge Analytica scandal is wildly confusing. This timeline will help

Since the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke, one question has been on everyone’s minds:

So what happened, exactly?

This timeline is Quartz’s attempt to offer a comprehensive, yet clear, explanation of how Cambridge Analytica came to use the data of 50 million Facebook users, collected without their permission, to target potential Trump voters during the 2016 US presidential election. We’re also tracking the ongoing fallout from the scandal, which has engulfed Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg in an unprecedented backlash.

We’ll continue updating the timeline as more information comes out. For more information about a given event, just click on the bubble at the end of each sentence.

2010

Facebook launches the first version of Open Graph API, which allows outside app developers to access

2011

The US Federal Trade Commission and Facebook sign a consent decree in which the company promises it won’t share users’ data .

2013

UK-based Strategic Communication Laboratories Group (SCL) founds Cambridge Analytica as its US arm for operations. The move is orchestrated by alt-right publisher

2014

Cambridge Analytica gets data on Facebook users from Cambridge University researcher Aleksandr Kogan, in violation of



Cambridge Analytica works on the 2014

Christopher Wylie, a data scientist who helped build Cambridge Analytica and would go on to be the key whistleblower in the scandal, leaves the company in July.

Facebook starts to change its policies on using

2015

Wylie, who started his own company after leaving Cambridge Analytica, still has the harvested Facebook data in his possession—but he says he deletes it

March-April

Wylie’s company, Eunoia Technologies, meets with Donald Trump’s campaign operative Corey Lewandowski to discuss

November

Bloomberg reports that the pro-Brexit campaign group Leave.EU, headed by Nigel Farage, has hired

December

A report in The Guardian shows that Republican presidential nominee Ted Cruz had hired

2016

June

After the Cruz campaign folds, Cambridge Analytica is hired by Donald Trump’s

AggregateIQ, a Canadian firm employed by SCL Group that was reportedly referred to internally as a branch of Cambridge Analytica, is hired by the other major pro-Brexit group,

Both Trump and the “Leave” faction win their respective votes.

2017

Special counsel Robert Mueller requests files from Cambridge Analytica in relation to Russian interference in US presidential election,

2018

March

Blockbuster reports from The New York Times and The Observer show that the scale of the data harvesting by Kogan and Cambridge Analytica was much bigger

Cambridge Analytica is in a lot of trouble. Its executives are caught on tape boasting about using shady and illegal practices in their work

After days of silence, Mark Zuckerberg finally

Lawmakers demand Facebook explain itself, while regulators and other officials launch investigations into its actions. The company also faces a boycott from users, and

