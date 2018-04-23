Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to a baby boy

Britain has a new royal baby. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have welcomed their third child, a baby boy, born on Monday (April 23) at 11.01am BST.

Kensington Palace, the official residence of the royal couple, confirmed the news on Twitter, five hours after it was announced that the Duchess had been admitted to the famous Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London.

The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth of his son, who weighed in 8lbs 7oz. Members of the royal family, including the Duke’s father Prince Charles, have been informed and are “delighted” with the news.

The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

The new Prince’s name probably won’t be announced for a day or two, but bookmakers have had short odds on Albert, Arthur or Philip in recent weeks.

The newborn is now fifth in line to the throne, after Prince Charles, the Duke of Cambridge, and his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

With the arrival of her baby brother, Princess Charlotte makes history as the first female royal to keep her place in the line of succession, ahead of a male sibling. This is as a result of the Succession to the Crown Act, passed in 2015, that removed male bias and ended discrimination against Roman Catholics marrying into the family.

It’s a busy few months for Britain’s royal family, who will take center stage next month for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle on May 19.