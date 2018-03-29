Microsoft reshuffles to bring more AI into products

Microsoft is restructuring its leadership, organizing the company into three major divisions, CEO Satya Nadella told employees today (March 29) in a company-wide email.

The company will now be split into “Experiences & Devices,” “Cloud + AI Platform,” and the existing branch of Microsoft Research. Terry Myerson, the Microsoft executive vice president in charge of Windows and devices, is leaving the company as a part of the reorganization. Rajesh Jha, who now leads the Office 365 team, will be put in charge of the entire Experiences & Devices division. Panos Panay, a VP who has overseen the company’s Surface business, will now be the company’s chief product officer.

Experiences & Devices will cover Windows, Office 365, new technology, and enterprise management. Cloud + AI Platform will consist of Azure cloud, AI for businesses, and the AI tools available for developers to build into their own apps.

Nadella explains that this change is meant to bring greater consistency across Windows software and devices, using the cloud and AI. Cloud services have also been a growing factor in Microsoft’s bottom line, though the Windows and Office 365 businesses still makes the company more money.

“We can’t let any organizational boundaries get in the way of innovation for our customers,” Nadella wrote. “Each one of us needs to push on what technology can do for people and for our world.”