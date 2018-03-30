Photos: Volkswagen has bought back thousands of diesel cars in the US. Here’s what that looks like

Volkswagen has bought back hundreds of thousands of automobiles in the US as a result of the diesel emissions scandal uncovered in 2015. After spending $7.4 billon on the cars so far, where did they end up?

Thousands went to the desert, as these images from near Victorville, California, already known for its graveyard of decommissioned airplanes, show. The cars taken back by VW will either be fixed and returned to customers, resold or destroyed. Over 20,000 vehicles have already been destroyed, Reuters reports.

All told, about 350,000 cars in the US have been reacquired by the German automaker. VW has found 37 sprawling lots across the US, including a disused football stadium in Detroit, for the cars that are still awaiting their fate.

Reacquired Volkswagen and Audi diesel cars sit in a desert graveyard near Victorville, Calif. on Mar. 28. (Reuters/Lucy Nicholson)

Volkswagen AG has paid more than $7.4 billion to buy back about 350,000 vehicles. (Reuters/Lucy Nicholson)

This is just one of 37 facilities in the US storing VWs and Audis. (Reuters/Lucy Nicholson)

Reacquired Volkswagen and Audi diesel cars sit near Victorville, Calif. (Reuters/Lucy Nicholson)