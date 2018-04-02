The full list of 128 US products targeted by China’s retaliatory tariffs

China has made its first move in what now looks like a trade war with the United States, following its warning on Mar. 23. In retaliation for newly announced US tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods, China will impose tariffs on 128 US goods, effective today.
According to a list published by China’s Ministry of Commerce (pdf), the tariffs apply to 128 US products: Of them, 120 products ranging from dried fruits to stainless steel pipes will receive an extra 15% import tax, while eight will have to bear a 25% tax hike. The latter category consists of seven different kinds of pork products and aluminum scrap. According to data from the ministry, the group of goods taxed at 15% make up $977 million of US exports to China. The eight products subject to the 25% tariff make up $1.992 billion, for an overall total of nearly $3 billion.
In a statement published on China’s Ministry of Commerce’s website (link in Chinese), China accused the US of violating World Trade Organization regulations, and announces the suspension of “substantive equal concessions and other obligations to the United States” to “effectively protect China’s interests.”
Below is the full list of goods that will face tariffs upon import to China:
|Goods China imports from the US
|Tariffs
|Fresh fruit, dried fruit and nut products
|1
|Dried coconut
|15%
|2
|Coconut without inner shell
|15%
|3
|Other coconut
|15%
|4
|Unhulled Brazilian nuts
|15%
|5
|Shelled Brazilian nuts
|15%
|6
|Unshelled cashews
|15%
|7
|Shelled cashew
|15%
|8
|Unshelled almonds
|15%
|9
|Shelled almonds
|15%
|10
|Hazelnuts
|15%
|11
|Unshelled hazelnuts
|15%
|12
|Unshelled walnuts
|15%
|13
|Walnut kernels
|15%
|14
|Unhulled chestnut
|15%
|15
|Other shelled chestnuts
|15%
|16
|Unhulled pistachio fruit
|15%
|17
|Hulled pistacchio nut
|15%
|18
|Other unhulled macadamia nuts
|15%
|19
|Roasted macadamia nuts
|15%
|20
|Betel nut fruit
|15%
|21
|Pine nuts
|15%
|22
|Other fresh or dried nuts
|15%
|23
|Fresh or dried plantain
|15%
|24
|Other fresh or dried bananas, except for plantains
|15%
|25
|Fresh or dried dates
|15%
|26
|Fresh or dried figs
|15%
|27
|Fresh or dried pineapple
|15%
|28
|Fresh or dried avocado
|15%
|29
|Fresh or dried guava
|15%
|30
|Fresh or dried mango
|15%
|31
|Fresh or dried mangosteen
|15%
|32
|Fresh or dried orange
|15%
|33
|Other citrus (including mandarin orange and satsuma orange)
|15%
|34
|Clementine orange
|15%
|35
|Virgin orange and similar hybrid citrus
|15%
|36
|Grapefruit, including pomelo
|15%
|37
|Lemons and limes
|15%
|38
|Unlisted citrus fruits
|15%
|39
|Fresh grapes
|15%
|40
|Raisins
|15%
|41
|Fresh watermelon
|15%
|42
|Fresh cantaloupe
|15%
|43
|Papaya
|15%
|44
|Fresh apples
|15%
|45
|Fresh pears and pears
|15%
|46
|Other fresh pears
|15%
|47
|Fresh sour cherries
|15%
|48
|Other fresh cherries
|15%
|49
|Peaches, including nectarines
|15%
|50
|Fresh plum and prunes
|15%
|51
|Fresh strawberries
|15%
|52
|Fresh raspberry, blackberry, mulberry and loganberry
|15%
|53
|Fresh cranberry and cowberry
|15%
|54
|Kiwi
|15%
|55
|Fresh durian
|15%
|56
|Persimmon
|15%
|57
|Fresh lychee
|15%
|58
|Fresh longan
|15%
|59
|Rambutan
|15%
|60
|Fresh sweet lychee
|15%
|61
|Fresh carambola
|15%
|62
|Fresh lotus fog
|15%
|63
|Fresh pitaya
|15%
|64
|Fruits not listed
|15%
|65
|Frozen strawberries
|15%
|66
|Frozen raspberries, blackberries, mulberries, rose hips, currant and gooseberries
|15%
|67
|Frozen fruits and nuts, not listed
|15%
|68
|Temporarily preserved cherries
|15%
|69
|Other temporarily preserved fruits and nuts
|15%
|70
|Dried apricots
|15%
|71
|Mei qiang and li gan
|15%
|72
|Dried apples
|15%
|73
|Dried longan and pulp
|15%
|74
|Dried persimmons
|15%
|75
|Red dates
|15%
|76
|Dried lychee
|15%
|77
|Unlisted dried fruit
|15%
|78
|Assorted nuts or dried fruits
|15%
|Wine
|79
|Sparkling wine
|15%
|80
|Other fresh brewed wines packed in containers of two liters or less, or brewed with alcohol inhibiting fermentation of grape juice
|15%
|81
|Wines brewed with other fresh grapes packed in two-litre containers, but not more than 10 litres, or containing alcohol brewed from fermented grape juice
|15%
|82
|Wines made from other fresh grapes packed in containers of 10 liters or more, or brewed with alcohol, which inhibits grape juice fermentation
|15%
|83
|Other items from grape juice wine
|15%
|Modified ethanol
|84
|Modified ethanol and other alcohols of any concentration
|15%
|Ginseng
|85
|American ginseng
|15%
|86
|Other fresh ginseng
|15%
|87
|Unlisted ginseng
|15%
|Stainless steel pipes
|88
|Stainless steel oil and gas pipeline pipe, 215.9mm ≤ outside diameter ≤ 406.4mm
|15%
|89
|Stainless steel oil and gas pipeline pipe, 114.3mm < outside diameter < 215.9mm
|15%
|90
|Stainless steel oil and gas pipeline pipe, outside diameter ≤114.3mm
|15%
|91
|Stainless steel oil and gas pipeline pipe, outside diameter > 406.4mm
|15%
|92
|Other steel oil and gas pipeline pipes, 215.9mm ≤ outside diamteter ≤ 406.4mm
|15%
|93
|Pipes for other steel, oil and gas pipelines, 114.3mm < outside diameter <215.9mm
|15%
|94
|Pipes, other steel, petroleum and natural gas, outside diameter ≤ 114.3mm
|15%
|95
|Other steel oil and gas seamless pipe, external diameter > 406.4mm
|15%
|96
|Oil and gas drilling pipes made of stainless steel, outside diameter ≤ 168.3mm
|15%
|97
|Oil and gas drilling pipes made of stainless steel, outside diameter>168.3mm
|15%
|98
|Other steel drilling oil and gas drilling pipes, outside diameter ≤ 168.3mm
|15%
|99
|Other steel drilled oil and gas drilling pipes, external diameter>168.3mm
|15%
|100
|Seamless casing and conduits for drilled petroleum or natural gas made of stainless steel
|15%
|101
|Other seamless steel casings for oil and gas drilling with a yield strength of less than 552 MPa catheter
|15%
|102
|Other steel drilling oils with a yield strength of 552 MPa or more but less than 758 MPa and seamless casing and conduits for natural gas
|15%
|103
|Seamless sets for oil and gas drilling of other steels with a yield strength of 758 MPa or more Tubes, catheters
|15%
|104
|Seamless boiler tubes for cold drawn or cold rolled iron or ordinary steel
|15%
|105
|Seamless or cold-rolled iron or common steel seamless geologic drill pipe, casing
|15%
|106
|Undrawn or cold-rolled iron or plain steel seamless circular cross-section tubes
|15%
|107
|Non-cold drawn or cold rolled iron or ordinary steel seamless boiler tubes
|15%
|108
|Non-cold-drawn or cold-rolled iron or ordinary steel seamless geologic drill pipe, casing
|15%
|109
|Non-cold drawn or cold-rolled iron or plain steel seamless circular cross-section tubes, not elsewhere specified
|15%
|110
|Cold drawn or cold rolled stainless steel seamless boiler tubes
|15%
|111
|Undrawn or cold-rolled stainless steel seamless circular cross-section tubes
|15%
|112
|Non-cold drawn or cold rolled stainless steel seamless boiler tubes
|15%
|113
|Non-cold drawn or cold rolled stainless steel seamless circular cross-section tubes
|15%
|114
|Cold-drawn or cold-rolled other alloy steel seamless boiler tubes
|15%
|115
|Seamless steel alloys, cold drawn or cold rolled
|15%
|116
|Unalloyed cold-drawn or cold-rolled alloy steel seamless circular cross-section tubes
|15%
|117
|Other alloy steel seamless boiler tubes, not drawn or cold-rolled
|15%
|118
|Non-cold-drawn or cold-rolled seamless steel tubes and casings for other alloy steels
|15%
|119
|Non-cold drawn or cold rolled alloy steel seamless circular cross-section tubes
|15%
|120
|Other seamless steel tubes and hollow profiles (except cast iron)
|15%
|Pork products
|121
|Fresh or cold boned pig forelegs, hindquarters and their meat
|25%
|122
|Other fresh or cold pork
|25%
|123
|Other frozen whole head and half pork
|25%
|124
|Frozen bone forelegs, pigs’ legs and their meat
|25%
|125
|Other frozen pork
|25%
|126
|Frozen pork liver
|25%
|127
|Other frozen pork chops
|25%
|Scrap aluminum
|128
|Aluminum scrap
|25%