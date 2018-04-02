IMPORT-ANT UPDATE

The full list of 128 US products targeted by China’s retaliatory tariffs

Written by
Obsession
"America First"
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves as he leaves a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Thursday, March 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Enjoy. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Written by
Obsession
"America First"

China has made its first move in what now looks like a trade war with the United States, following its warning on Mar. 23. In retaliation for newly announced US tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods, China will impose tariffs on 128 US goods, effective today.

According to a list published by China’s Ministry of Commerce (pdf), the tariffs apply to 128 US products: Of them, 120 products ranging from dried fruits to stainless steel pipes will receive an extra 15% import tax, while eight will have to bear a 25% tax hike. The latter category consists of seven different kinds of pork products and aluminum scrap. According to data from the ministry, the group of goods taxed at 15% make up $977 million of US exports to China. The eight products subject to the 25% tariff make up $1.992 billion, for an overall total of nearly $3 billion.

In a statement published on China’s Ministry of Commerce’s website (link in Chinese), China accused the US of violating World Trade Organization regulations, and announces the suspension of “substantive equal concessions and other obligations to the United States” to “effectively protect China’s interests.”

Below is the full list of goods that will face tariffs upon import to China:

Goods China imports from the US Tariffs
Fresh fruit, dried fruit and nut products
1 Dried coconut 15%
2 Coconut without inner shell 15%
3 Other coconut 15%
4 Unhulled Brazilian nuts 15%
5 Shelled Brazilian nuts 15%
6 Unshelled cashews 15%
7 Shelled cashew 15%
8 Unshelled almonds 15%
9 Shelled almonds 15%
10 Hazelnuts 15%
11 Unshelled hazelnuts 15%
12 Unshelled walnuts 15%
13 Walnut kernels 15%
14 Unhulled chestnut 15%
15 Other shelled chestnuts 15%
16 Unhulled pistachio fruit 15%
17 Hulled pistacchio nut 15%
18 Other unhulled macadamia nuts 15%
19 Roasted macadamia nuts 15%
20 Betel nut fruit 15%
21 Pine nuts 15%
22 Other fresh or dried nuts 15%
23 Fresh or dried plantain 15%
24 Other fresh or dried bananas, except for plantains 15%
25 Fresh or dried dates 15%
26 Fresh or dried figs 15%
27 Fresh or dried pineapple 15%
28 Fresh or dried avocado 15%
29 Fresh or dried guava 15%
30 Fresh or dried mango 15%
31 Fresh or dried mangosteen 15%
32 Fresh or dried orange 15%
33 Other citrus (including mandarin orange and satsuma orange) 15%
34 Clementine orange 15%
35 Virgin orange and similar hybrid citrus 15%
36 Grapefruit, including pomelo 15%
37 Lemons and limes 15%
38 Unlisted citrus fruits 15%
39 Fresh grapes 15%
40 Raisins 15%
41 Fresh watermelon 15%
42 Fresh cantaloupe 15%
43 Papaya 15%
44 Fresh apples 15%
45 Fresh pears and pears 15%
46 Other fresh pears 15%
47 Fresh sour cherries 15%
48 Other fresh cherries 15%
49 Peaches, including nectarines 15%
50 Fresh plum and prunes 15%
51 Fresh strawberries 15%
52 Fresh raspberry, blackberry, mulberry and loganberry 15%
53 Fresh cranberry and cowberry 15%
54 Kiwi 15%
55 Fresh durian 15%
56 Persimmon 15%
57 Fresh lychee 15%
58 Fresh longan 15%
59 Rambutan 15%
60 Fresh sweet lychee 15%
61 Fresh carambola 15%
62 Fresh lotus fog 15%
63 Fresh pitaya 15%
64 Fruits not listed 15%
65 Frozen strawberries 15%
66 Frozen raspberries, blackberries, mulberries, rose hips, currant and gooseberries 15%
67 Frozen fruits and nuts, not listed 15%
68 Temporarily preserved cherries 15%
69 Other temporarily preserved fruits and nuts 15%
70 Dried apricots 15%
71 Mei qiang and li gan 15%
72 Dried apples 15%
73 Dried longan and pulp 15%
74 Dried persimmons 15%
75 Red dates 15%
76 Dried lychee 15%
77 Unlisted dried fruit 15%
78 Assorted nuts or dried fruits 15%
Wine
79 Sparkling wine 15%
80 Other fresh brewed wines packed in containers of two liters or less, or brewed with alcohol inhibiting fermentation of grape juice 15%
81 Wines brewed with other fresh grapes packed in two-litre containers, but not more than 10 litres, or containing alcohol brewed from fermented grape juice 15%
82 Wines made from other fresh grapes packed in containers of 10 liters or more, or brewed with alcohol, which inhibits grape juice fermentation 15%
83 Other items from grape juice wine 15%
Modified ethanol
84 Modified ethanol and other alcohols of any concentration 15%
Ginseng
85 American ginseng 15%
86 Other fresh ginseng 15%
87 Unlisted ginseng 15%
Stainless steel pipes
88 Stainless steel oil and gas pipeline pipe, 215.9mm ≤ outside diameter ≤ 406.4mm 15%
89 Stainless steel oil and gas pipeline pipe, 114.3mm < outside diameter < 215.9mm 15%
90 Stainless steel oil and gas pipeline pipe, outside diameter ≤114.3mm 15%
91 Stainless steel oil and gas pipeline pipe, outside diameter > 406.4mm 15%
92 Other steel oil and gas pipeline pipes, 215.9mm ≤ outside diamteter ≤ 406.4mm 15%
93 Pipes for other steel, oil and gas pipelines, 114.3mm < outside diameter <215.9mm 15%
94 Pipes, other steel, petroleum and natural gas, outside diameter ≤ 114.3mm 15%
95 Other steel oil and gas seamless pipe, external diameter > 406.4mm 15%
96 Oil and gas drilling pipes made of stainless steel, outside diameter ≤ 168.3mm 15%
97 Oil and gas drilling pipes made of stainless steel, outside diameter>168.3mm 15%
98 Other steel drilling oil and gas drilling pipes, outside diameter ≤ 168.3mm 15%
99 Other steel drilled oil and gas drilling pipes, external diameter>168.3mm 15%
100 Seamless casing and conduits for drilled petroleum or natural gas made of stainless steel 15%
101 Other seamless steel casings for oil and gas drilling with a yield strength of less than 552 MPa catheter 15%
102 Other steel drilling oils with a yield strength of 552 MPa or more but less than 758 MPa and seamless casing and conduits for natural gas 15%
103 Seamless sets for oil and gas drilling of other steels with a yield strength of 758 MPa or more Tubes, catheters 15%
104 Seamless boiler tubes for cold drawn or cold rolled iron or ordinary steel 15%
105 Seamless or cold-rolled iron or common steel seamless geologic drill pipe, casing 15%
106 Undrawn or cold-rolled iron or plain steel seamless circular cross-section tubes 15%
107 Non-cold drawn or cold rolled iron or ordinary steel seamless boiler tubes 15%
108 Non-cold-drawn or cold-rolled iron or ordinary steel seamless geologic drill pipe, casing 15%
109 Non-cold drawn or cold-rolled iron or plain steel seamless circular cross-section tubes, not elsewhere specified 15%
110 Cold drawn or cold rolled stainless steel seamless boiler tubes 15%
111 Undrawn or cold-rolled stainless steel seamless circular cross-section tubes 15%
112 Non-cold drawn or cold rolled stainless steel seamless boiler tubes 15%
113 Non-cold drawn or cold rolled stainless steel seamless circular cross-section tubes 15%
114 Cold-drawn or cold-rolled other alloy steel seamless boiler tubes 15%
115 Seamless steel alloys, cold drawn or cold rolled 15%
116 Unalloyed cold-drawn or cold-rolled alloy steel seamless circular cross-section tubes 15%
117 Other alloy steel seamless boiler tubes, not drawn or cold-rolled 15%
118 Non-cold-drawn or cold-rolled seamless steel tubes and casings for other alloy steels 15%
119 Non-cold drawn or cold rolled alloy steel seamless circular cross-section tubes 15%
120 Other seamless steel tubes and hollow profiles (except cast iron) 15%
Pork products
121 Fresh or cold boned pig forelegs, hindquarters and their meat 25%
122 Other fresh or cold pork 25%
123 Other frozen whole head and half pork 25%
124 Frozen bone forelegs, pigs’ legs and their meat 25%
125 Other frozen pork 25%
126 Frozen pork liver 25%
127 Other frozen pork chops 25%
Scrap aluminum
128 Aluminum scrap 25%
home our picks popular latest obsessions search