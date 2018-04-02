This is the immigrant “caravan” Trump is tweeting about

US president Donald Trump tweeted at length about immigration today, following up on yesterday’s references to “caravans” of people heading toward the US border with Mexico.
Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL!
Mexico has the absolute power not to let these large “Caravans” of people enter their country. They must stop them at their Northern Border, which they can do because their border laws work, not allow them to pass through into our country, which has no effective border laws…..
There is little connection between the approaching “caravan” and the US program Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) cited by the US president. DACA only applies to immigrants who entered the US illegally as minors more then 10 years ago.
The caravan is a group of Central American men, women and children. They number up to 1,000, according to organizers, and are currently traveling through Mexico with the goal of eventually crossing into the US.
Their hope, as Buzzfeed’s Adolfo Flores reports, is that strength in numbers will protect them from the violent cartels that migrants sometimes encounter on the journey north, as well present a logistical challenge for immigration authorities hoping to turn them away.