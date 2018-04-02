The Easter Egg Roll is the White House’s most awkward event

The White House held its annual Easter Egg Roll today, opening the US president’s home to children and families from around the country. It did not fail to produce the awkward images of government officials vying for attention with a giant rabbit which have become part with the 140-year-old tradition.

Photos from this morning show Donald Trump, fresh off a morning round of tweets on topics ranging from immigration, NAFTA, Amazon and Sinclair Broadcasting, addressing the gathered crowds next to a bespectacled human-sized Easter bunny. The bunny has been a companion to several past presidents—during the George W. Bush administation, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer was famously the man in the bunny costume.

Later in the morning, while seated at a table of children writing greeting cards for service members, Trump slipped back into some of his speech material, blaming Democrats for not securing support for DACA.

Fresh #DACA remark by @POTUS sitting with children at a table on the South Lawn during the #EasterEggRoll: “The Democrats have really let them down…they had this great opportunity. …And now people are taking advantage of DACA and that’s a shame. It should have never happened." pic.twitter.com/VWla6NacbR — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) April 2, 2018

Photos from the rest of the morning showed the president, who had spent much of the weekend lashing out at critics and opponents, oscillating between pugnacious politician and master of ceremonies.

Donald Trump Jr stands near his estranged wife Vanessa, who recently filed for divorce, as they attend the annual White House Easter Egg Roll with their children on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on April 2, 2018. (Reuters/Carlos Barria)

U.S. President Donald Trump greets children during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll (Reuters/Leah Millis)

President Donald Trump stops to make remarks as he meets with children. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

A person dressed in an Easter Bunny costume waits with a White House aide on the South Portico steps to appear at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. (Reuters/Carlos Barria)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump blow whistles for children gathered for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. (Reuters/Carlos Barria)

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump hold a “Thank You!” banner at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. (Reuters/Carlos Barria)

Past presidents and first ladies have leaned in on the slightly campy surrealness of the event.

Then-president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet participants before the annual White House Easter Egg Roll in Washington on April 6, 2015. (Reuters/Gary Cameron)

Then-president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama act out monsters as they read “Where the Wild Things Are,” to children at the White House Easter Egg Roll in 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Then-president George W. Bush hugs a person dressed as the Easter bunny at the start of the annual Easter Egg Roll. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

President Bill Clinton at the annual Easter Egg Roll on April 5, 1999. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

Then-president Bill Clinton handles the starting whistling and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton handles cheerleading chores during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the White House lawn in Washington on April 12, 1993. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

Then-president George H. W. Bush blows a whistle the White House Easter Egg Roll. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)