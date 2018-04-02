The Easter Egg Roll is the White House’s most awkward event

The White House held its annual Easter Egg Roll today, opening the US president’s home to children and families from around the country. It did not fail to produce the awkward images of government officials vying for attention with a giant rabbit which have become part with the 140-year-old tradition.
Photos from this morning show Donald Trump, fresh off a morning round of tweets on topics ranging from immigration, NAFTA, Amazon and Sinclair Broadcasting, addressing the gathered crowds next to a bespectacled human-sized Easter bunny. The bunny has been a companion to several past presidents—during the George W. Bush administation, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer was famously the man in the bunny costume.
Later in the morning, while seated at a table of children writing greeting cards for service members, Trump slipped back into some of his speech material, blaming Democrats for not securing support for DACA.
Fresh #DACA remark by @POTUS sitting with children at a table on the South Lawn during the #EasterEggRoll: “The Democrats have really let them down…they had this great opportunity. …And now people are taking advantage of DACA and that’s a shame. It should have never happened." pic.twitter.com/VWla6NacbR