An active shooter has been reported at YouTube’s headquarters

There were multiple reports of gunshots at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California on Tuesday afternoon, with employees tweeting that an active shooter was in the building. A product manager at the Google-owned company, Vadim Lavrusik, tweeted that he heard gunshots and saw people running. Lavrusik barricaded himself in a room with other colleagues, and was later evacuated.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Another employee, Todd Sherman, tweet that he spotted drops of blood on the floor on his way out of the building. In videos posted to Snapchat, numerous people were also seen exiting the office building with their hands in the air.

Local law enforcement confirmed that there was an active shooter by YouTube’s headquarters, but no details have been revealed about the shooter or the number or status of victims.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Google confirmed that it was in touch with authorities.

Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

The US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was also called to the scene.

The ATF San Francisco Field Division is responding to a reported shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif. pic.twitter.com/l7XabZ5FpI — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) April 3, 2018

This story is developing.