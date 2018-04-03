ACTIVE SHOOTER

An active shooter has been reported at YouTube’s headquarters

Signage is seen at a YouTube stand at the Labour Party Conference venue in Brighton, Britain, September 26, 2017.
The situation is still developing. (Reuters/Toby Melville)
There were multiple reports of gunshots at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California on Tuesday afternoon, with employees tweeting that an active shooter was in the building. A product manager at the Google-owned company, Vadim Lavrusik, tweeted that he heard gunshots and saw people running. Lavrusik barricaded himself in a room with other colleagues, and was later evacuated.

Another employee, Todd Sherman, tweet that he spotted drops of blood on the floor on his way out of the building. In videos posted to Snapchat, numerous people were also seen exiting the office building with their hands in the air.

Local law enforcement confirmed that there was an active shooter by YouTube’s headquarters, but no details have been revealed about the shooter or the number or status of victims.

Google confirmed that it was in touch with authorities.

The US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was also called to the scene.

This story is developing.

