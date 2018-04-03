Photos: A Russian postal drone crashed into a building on its first flight

A Russian postal drone’s first day on the job was also its last, as it flew out of control during its maiden voyage and crashed into the side of a building.

Built by company Rudron/Expeditor 3M and valued at around $20,000, the drone was scheduled to deliver a package from the Siberian village of Ulan-Ude to a nearby town, Reuters reports. Video of the launch and crash show the drone darting up quickly, then inverting, ending with a sudden smack into the side of a residential building.

Russia's first postal drone takes its maiden flight – and crashes straight into a wall. More from @ReutersTV: https://t.co/4WEQdacXFY pic.twitter.com/StcBC1DKJ1 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) April 3, 2018

Russia’s postal service launched an initiative in 2016 to utilize drones to deliver mail in some of Russia’s more remote corners. Despite the drone and launch pad bearing the logo of the Russian Post, they have denied any part in this specific launch and claim they were simply present as guests of the ceremony.

An organizer places a mail delivery drone before a test launch,in Ulan-Ude, on April 2, 2018. (Reuter/Anna Ogorodnik)

A glimpse of the dron’e all too short time in the air. (Reuters/Anna Ogorodnik)