There are a lot of great band names in the 58-page list of Chinese products targeted for US import tariffs

The nascent trade war between the United States and China continues to escalate. A few days ago, China announced tariffs on 128 American products, covering close to $3 billion worth of US exports. Now, the Trump administration is preparing to retaliate, proposing import tariffs on 1,300 categories of Chinese products worth some $50 billion.
Trade wars are no good. But there is something positive to come out of this: hidden in the more obscure corners of the the 1,300 industrial products targeted by Trump are some of the best band names we’ve seen in a while. Who wouldn’t be intrigued by a black metal band called “Salts of Triethanolamine”? Or what about “Parts of Flange”, which we imagine is a sprawling, 10-member prog rock group, or maybe one of those silly jam bands where all the lyrics are about fictional animals.
Here is a selection of killer band names in the list of proposed tariffs (pdf), including some ideas about what the groups would sound like.
|Band name
|Description/Genre
|Klystron Tubes
|Twee indie pop
|Molding Patterns
|Political hip-hop
|Physical Vapor Deposition Apparatus
|Postmodern techno
|Somatotropin
|Progressive euro trance
|Mechanical Seals
|Country
|Torque Converters
|Psychedelic post-country
|Chain Sprockets and Parts Thereof
|A cappella renditions of Kraftwerk songs
|Torpedo Tubes
|Apocalyptic surf rock
|Blood Fractions
|Mathcore, obviously
|Salts of Triethanolamine
|Black metal, obviously
|Parts of Flange
|Prog rock “collective” specializing in 30-minute “jams”
|(The) Automatic Thermostats
|Gimmicky power-pop band where all five members play keyboard
|Milking Machines
|90s grunge
|Dairy machinery other than milking machines
|Failed solo project by the rhythm guitarist from the above 90s grunge band
|Teleferics
|Electro-pop MacBook trio
|Droperidol
|Underground trap
|Angledozer Blades
|Hardcore
|Parts of Chain Saws
|Melodic hardcore
|Parts of Fire Extinguishers
|Post-hardcore
|Parts of Molten-Salt-Cooled Acrylic Acid Reactors
|Post-post hardcore
|Parts of Machines for Packing Tobacco, Wrapping Candy, Cigarette Packages and of Combination Candy Cutting and Wrapping Machines
|Christian hardcore
|Snowplows and Snowblowers
|The greater Milwaukee area’s premier Snow Patrol cover band
|(The) Transceivers
|Ska punk revival
|Ceramic Dielectric Fixed Capacitors
|Rap group known for its high number of rhymes-per-minute
|Prisms, mounted
|Self-serious indie rock
|Unrecorded Magnetic Media
|New wave—think Talking Heads but more acoustic
|Dobbies and Jacquards
|Neo-honky tonk
|Artificial Parts of the Body
|Minimal classical with an emphasis on repetition
|Super-heated Water Boilers
|One-hit wonder famous for glam-rock anthem “Hott Watter”
|Profile Projectors
|Instagrammable EDM