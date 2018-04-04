Mark Zuckerberg is confirmed to testify in front of Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is officially scheduled to testify before the US Congress next week. He’ll face the House Energy and Commerce Committee on April 11, according to a statement from its leadership.

His testimony comes in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which has revealed that the British data firm and Trump presidential campaign consultant obtained the data of 50 million Facebook users without their permission.

“This hearing will be an important opportunity to shed light on critical consumer data privacy issues and help all Americans better understand what happens to their personal information online,” committee chairman Greg Walden, an Oregon Republican, and ranking Democrat Frank Pallone Jr. of New Jersey, said in the statement. “We appreciate Mr. Zuckerberg’s willingness to testify before the committee, and we look forward to him answering our questions on April 11th.”

This is Zuckerberg’s first confirmed appearance in front of lawmakers—in the past, he’s sent other employees when the company has been asked to testify. He’s also been invited by the Senate’s judiciary and commerce committees. A Facebook spokesperson confirmed the announcement, and said that conversations with the other committees are still underway.

