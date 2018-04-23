PICTURE THIS

Trump said he’d serve burgers at state dinners—but here’s a look what his guests probably expect

Written by
U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau as they arrive for a state dinner at the White House in Washington
Thanks, Obama. (Reuters/Joshua Roberts)
Written by

During his 2016 campaign, Donald Trump scoffed at the idea of holding White House state dinners, the most elaborate of events staged in the US president’s home.

“We shouldn’t have dinners at all…we should be eating a hamburger on a conference table,” he said, expressing his disdain for how Barack Obama hosted Chinese president Xi Jinping in the traditionally lavish manner.

Nevertheless, Trump will host his first state dinner when he welcomes French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, to the White House tomorrow (April 24). For the man who ran as a disruptive outsider, it’s yet another of the Washington customs he will be unable to avoid completely.

Politico reported that the event will be a bit smaller than past dinners. Only about 150 guests are expected, none of them congressional Democrats, a break from the practice of including members of the opposing party.

Even with that bit of downsizing, the White House is promoting the dinner as part of the first state visit Trump and his wife, Melania, are hosting, highlighting the menu in a web post, touting “Rack of Spring Lamb” as a main course, along with the wines that will be poured and the china settings to be used (spoiler: it’s china from both Clinton and George W. Bush administrations). Melania Trump has also previewed some of the decorations on Twitter.

Before we get to see which traditions Trump will continue and which ones he’ll check at the door tomorrow night, here is a look at past White House bashes for heads of state:

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama
Michelle and Barack Obama wait to greet Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and wife Ho Ching on Aug. 2, 2016. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Barack Obama, Francois Hollande, Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama and Barack Obama with French President Francois Hollande after posing for a photo at a state dinner on Feb. 11, 2014. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Barack Obama, Justin Trudeau, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, Michelle Obama
Barack Obama toasts Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau in the East Room of the White House on March 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Barack Obama, Shinzo Abe, Akie Abe
Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the White House on April 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Barack Obama, Francois Hollande, Michelle Obama, Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige performs at the state dinner for French president Francois Hollande on Feb. 11, 2014. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Obama Nordic State Dinner
Table setting for Barack and Michelle Obama in the State Dining Room at the White House on May 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Obama Nordic State Dinner
White House Executive Chef Cristeta Comerford shows the main course during a press preview in the State Dining Room on May 12, 2016, for the dinner in honor of the official visit of Nordic leaders. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
George W. Bush, Laura Bush, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip
George W. and Laura Bush, Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Philip, pose on May 7, 2007, at the White House. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
U.S. President George W. Bush hosts a social dinner for French President Nicolas Sarkozy at the White House in Washington, DC
French president Nicolas Sarkozy speaks at a dinner hosted by George W. Bush at the White House on Nov. 6, 2007. (EPA/Aude Guerruci/Pool)
Condoleezza Rice
US secretary of state Condoleezza Rice waits in line to leave after the entertainment portion of the dinner for Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi on Oct. 13, 2008. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
George W. Bush, Theresa Kufuor, John Kufuor
George W. Bush shares a toast with president John Kufuor of Ghana in the State Dining Room Sept. 15, 2008. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson)
Bill Clinton, Emperor Akihito
US president Bill Clinton and emperor Akihito of Japan raise their glasses in a toast at a White House state dinner on June 13, 1994. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
CLINTON WONDER JOHN
Bill Clinton thanks Elton John and Stevie Wonder after they performed together during a state dinner in honor of British prime minister Tony Blair at the White House on Feb. 5, 1998. (AP Photo/Ruth Fremson)
CLINTON JUAN CARLOS SOFIA SPAIN
Bill and Hillary Clinton descend the steps with Spain’s King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofia in the White House on Feb. 23, 2000. (AP Photo/Khue Bui)
CLINTON CHIRAC HILLARY BERNADETTE
The Clintons greet French President Jacques Chirac and his wife, Bernadette, on Feb. 1, 1996 at the White House. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
CLINTON CHIRAC
Bill Clinton is amused by a toast from French president Jacques Chirac at a state dinner on Feb. 1, 1996. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Ronald Reagan Zhao Ziyang
Ronald Reagan applauds Chinese premier Zhoa Ziyang following a toast at a state dinner at the White House on Jan. 10, 1984. (AP Photo)
Ronald Reagan, Nancy Reagan, Frank Sinatra
Ronald and Nancy Reagan with Frank Sinatra at the state dinner on June 18, 1984 for Sri Lankan president J.R. Jayewardene. (AP Photo/Scott Stewart)
Jimmy Carter
Jimmy Carter addresses the guests at the state dinner for Japanese prime minister Masayoshi Ohira on May 2, 1979. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook)
Jimmy Carter, Kriangsak Chomanan
Thai prime minister Kriangsak Chomanan reads a statement at dinner hosted by Jimmy Carter on Feb. 6, 1979. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma)
Ford Elizabeth
Gerald Ford dances with Queen Elizabeth II at the White House on July 7, 1976. (AP Photo/John Duricka)
Nixon and Trudeau 1969
Richard and Pat Nixon greet Pierre Elliott Trudeau, prime minister of Canada, at a white-tie state dinner on March 24, 1969. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)
John Kennedy, JFK, Jacqueline Kennedy
John and Jacqueline Kennedy welcome the shah and empress of Iran at the White House for a state dinner on April 11, 1962. (AP Photo/Byron Rollins)
home our picks popular latest obsessions search