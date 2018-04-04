A giraffe-sized pterodactyl named “Dracula” has scientists’ minds blown

For more than a hundred million years, flying reptiles roamed the skies as land-bound dinosaur species were born and went extinct. Now, bones of the largest pterosaur ever discovered have gone in display at the Altmuehltal Dinosaur Museum (German), along with reconstructions of its full body.

If the term pterosaur is unfamiliar, just think of the giant creature as a pterodactyl. (Is it actually a pterodactyl? Well, that depends on whether you’re using “pterodactyl” to refer to the suborder Pterodactyloid—which this creature belongs to—or the genus Pterodactylus—which it does not.)

Nicknamed “Dracula,” the behemoth was found in Transylvania in 2009 by paleontologists who are still incredulous about its enormity. Check it out in the video above.