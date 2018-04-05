LETTUCE REJOICE

Scientists grew the first vegetables in Antarctica without soil or sunlight

Scientist Paul Zabel shows off some freshly grown vegetables. (DLR via Flickr)
A group of German scientists stationed in Antarctica have successfully grown vegetables in a specially designed sunless, soilless environment. Working out of a shipping container-sized lab in an otherwise barren snowscape, the team gathered about 8 pounds of produce from their first yield, the AP reports, including herbs, lettuce, arugula, and red radishes.

The researchers are working with the EDEN-ISS project, in association with the German Aerospace Center (DLR). The goal of the project is to find possible ways to cultivate food for human missions in space. The hostile environment and isolation of Antarctica provided offer one way for scientists to simulate conditions on Mars or the moon.

Assorted lettuces. (DLR via Flickr)
Radishes. (DLR via Flickr)
Arugula. (DLR via Flickr)
Swiss chard and red mustard greens. (DLR via Flickr)
The first collection of harvested vegetables. (DLR via Flickr)
Young lettuce plants. (DLR via Flickr)
Cilantro, basil, parsley and chive plants. (DLR via Flickr)
The EDEN-ISS greenhouse. (DLR via Flickr)
