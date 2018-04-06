Taxes are dumb, explains a new Koch-funded “financial guide” for millennials

US tax deadline day is approaching, and no one enjoys submitting those forms. They’re arduous, dull, and head-spinningly confusing.

Thankfully, this year, the Koch brothers are here to help millennials get their heads around how to pay up—by telling them how stupid taxes are. The Generation Opportunity Institute, an organization that gets funding from the two fossil-fuels billionaires’ network, has launched what it calls a “digital paystub tool.” It’s just like one of those helpful how-to guides.

Except it doesn’t tell you how to do anything.

Instead, the tool takes you line-by-line through a fake paycheck and tells you how much of your “hard-earned money” the government is “taking” from you.

Where’s all that money going, you ask? Generation Opportunity Institute has answers:

Social security? “Like a Ponzi scheme, and it’s crumbling.”

State taxes? “Being used to hand out special corporate welfare deals to well-connected special interests.”

Does the government spend money on anything else? Unclear.

There’s a brief mention of military spending, but only in the context of the Department of Defense not keeping tabs on a billion dollars worth of equipment being delivered to Iraq and Kuwait.

The fact that Koch Industries has made tens of millions from US defense spending is by the by. Nor would the conservative-libertarian Koch brothers Charles and David, who spend eye-watering amounts on government lobbying, have anything to do with “well-connected special interests.”

