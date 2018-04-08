“Want to change the world?!” Tesla is hiring a barista in New York

Nothing denotes Silicon Valley like changing the world. Few would put grinding beans in the category. Except, it seems, the world’s most valuable electric automaker. On April 5, Tesla posted a link to one of its latest open positions on LinkedIn: barista.

No hyperbole was left behind. “Want to change the world?!,” the post asks (shouts?). If so, then the opportunity to craft “top-notch coffee creations” for Tesla’s “caffeine-dependent” personnel (about 500 are in New York) is for you, though mere mortals need not apply: “We’re Tesla, so we aren’t looking for someone ordinary.”

The new Coffee Bar at one of the company’s New York locations demands a creative beverage artist with savoir faire. Successful candidates should pair an “extremely engaging personality” with “unparalleled customer service skills,” not to mention some experience making a mean cup of joe. “This is an outstanding opportunity to make your mark at the most progressive company in the world,” Tesla states.

If that’s not to your taste, other tech companies are seeking baristas as well. Yelp (“Are you passionate about specialty coffee? Does the idea of having WEEKENDS excite you?“) and Talkdesk (a “world class barista” with a college degree) among them.

But if Tesla is not your cup of tea, might you be interested in a barista role at another one of Elon Musk’s companies? Luckily, SpaceX is hiring. You’ll only need a GED and “superior experience working with coffee, espresso, and tea.”

Good luck.