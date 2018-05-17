Forget the Turing Test—give AI the F. Scott Fitzgerald Test instead

Scott Fitzgerald pinned human intelligence on its tolerance of paradox. But would an artificial intelligence pass his test?

In his 1936 essay “The Crack-Up,” Fitzgerald writes that “the test of a first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposed ideas in the mind at the same time, and still retain the ability to function.” For example, he says you should “be able to see that things are hopeless and yet be determined to make them otherwise.”

He confesses he’s lost this ability—and as a result, himself.

Fitzgerald’s point is not that he needs a better model of the world, but that he needs many models and the freedom to switch among them. This is what allows us to forge ahead despite unexpected obstacles, conflicting priorities, or, in Fitzgerald’s case, hitting his forties and feeling like someone changed the rules of the game while he wasn’t looking.

Fitzgerald, having lost his ability to balance opposing ideas, falls into a drab, routinized existence. Every moment, from his morning routine to dinner with friends, becomes a forced act. He mimics the life of a successful literary man without actually living it.

AI are unable to hold two opposing thoughts at once. This is where AIs are today. They offer a cheap imitation of a life well-lived, but only from a narrow perspective. They are unable to hold two opposing thoughts at once, instead needing to exist in a state where decisions are made with one model or another, but not debate between the two. If they faced the Fitzgerald test, they wouldn’t pass it.

Take a simple example. When Waze redirects stop-and-go traffic from the New Jersey Turnpike onto local roads in the suburb of Leonia, otherwise quiet neighborhoods become honking standstills. A compassionate human might weigh up the cost-benefit analysis of a shorter trip with the potential annoyance of hapless urbanites—but not an AI. It’s just programmed to serve its users the best-possible outcome. Local authorities are now plotting to fine non-residents caught driving through the area during rush-hour, even though they’re just following the directions on their smartphones.

This is the risk we take as we incorporate AIs into our lives. We willingly take advantage of optimization, but we unwittingly lower ourselves below Fitzgerald’s test of first-rate intelligence. The fastest route home is not always the most enjoyable, or the most neighborly.

A navigation AI that could pass Fitzgerald’s test would handle this situation differently. It would use opposing algorithms that represent different perspectives on viable routes. One could pit its calculation of the gain from shorter travel time against another that estimates the costs imposed on the area you drive through. These could include increased wait times at intersections, CO2 emissions in densely populated neighborhoods, or even wear and tear on local roads.

Off road, AIs are making their way into far more ethically complex areas, like sentencing in criminal cases. A light penalty may increase a person’s probability of re-offending, but a heavy one may needlessly expand the lost contribution to family and community. In these kinds of situations, being able to hold oppositional models simultaneously is paramount. For example, Pennsylvania is experimenting with algorithmic recommendations for placing children into protective services: The risk of physical injury if the child stays at home has to be weighed against the long-term emotional damage from being removed from their families and put into custody.

These modern and highly charged decisions bring a hidden aspect of Fitzgerald’s test to the fore: transparency. The success of Fitzgerald’s first essay led him to write two more. Over these three articles, he labors to explain his inner workings: to examine how and why his thinking has cracked, and what to do next.

A Fitzgerald AI should do the same. Algorithms with opposing viewpoints should make their basic logic, inputs, and weightings clear so that we can follow their argument for whatever decision they make and benefit from it. This need not be a radical transparency that forces private companies to lose competitive advantage by revealing proprietary methods, but it should provide an explanation that an average person could read and understand.

The stakes are high. In his last essay, Fitzgerald follows his descent into hopelessness to its conclusion. Although he can’t give up being a writer because he has to make a living somehow, he gives up being a person. He consigns himself to one goal: waste—of his time, of his resources, and of his talent. He swears off any attempt at making things better, even for his fellow aspiring writers.

Ironically, Fitzgerald’s public crack-up succeeded where he failed. His essays were a hit, expanding the idea of how to be a literary hero. Sometimes you feel like a Hemingway, blasting through the green hills of Africa, and sometimes you feel like a Fitzgerald, overwhelmed by the pointlessness of it all.

The freedom to be either and switch between them as circumstances demand is the key to acing Fitzgerald’s test. If AIs are to help us live better, not just more efficiently, they must pass that test themselves.

