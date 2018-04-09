How to watch Mark Zuckerberg’s Congressional testimonies online

Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg is set to appear before three Congressional committees this week to answer questions about how Facebook collects, analyzes, and shares the massive database of information it collects on its users as well as how information on the platform may have influenced voters in US elections.

How to watch Tuesday 4/10: Mark Zuckerberg at the US Senate

Zuckerberg will be questioned during a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and the Commerce, Science, and Transportation committees.

You can watch streamed live on the Senate Judiciary website at 2:15 p.m. ET, or on C-SPAN at the same time.

How to watch Wednesday 4/11: Mark Zuckerberg at the US House of Representatives

The second hearing with the House Energy and Commerce Committee begins at 10 a.m ET. You can watch live online on C-SPAN, and potentially on the Energy and Commerce Committee’s website.

