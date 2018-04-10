Zuckerberg bingo: Get your card for the Facebook CEO‘s testimony to Congress

While Mark Zuckerberg isn’t famous for his charm and ease with words, the Facebook CEO is known to have some favorite phrases. Ever heard of “meaningful connections?”

Today and tomorrow, he is set to testify in front of the US Congress, to explain his company’s role in the Cambridge Analytica scandal, among other topics. During an apology tour in the press, he’s already been recycling his talking points, sound bytes and comfort phrases. His testimony is sure to include some of those as well as some all-time trademarks. Now you can track the Zuck-speak on your own, with the Quartz bingo board.

Get a copy and play along here. Every board is different, so if you don’t like your lot, reload your page for a new board.