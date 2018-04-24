The top dog breed in the US has remained the same for almost 30 years

The American Kennel Club released its annual list of the most popular dog breeds in the US.

The winning dog has reigned supreme over Americans’ hearts for 27 years. It’s sweet-natured and goofy, with a luxurious yellow coat. That’s right, it’s the Labrador Retriever.

Internet famous dogs such as the doge and a certain vertically-challenged dog beloved by the Queen of England are not as high on the list as you would think, though they do rank solidly in the top quartile. There are 196 dog breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club in total.

For the full list of how they all stack up, click here. To see the highlights, and watch some adorable canines check out the video above.