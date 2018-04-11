Will the House challenge Mark Zuckerberg more than the Senate?

This is a developing story…

Following a long, and often perplexing day of testimony in the Senate, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg today testifies in front of the House Committee on Energy and Science—a hearing expected to be more fiery, more chaotic, and potentially more trying for the 33-year-old multibillionaire.

Zuckerberg comes in battle-tested and boosted by the stock market, where Facebook’s stock rallied on his performance.

“While Facebook has certainly grown, I worry it has not matured. I think it is time to ask whether Facebook may have moved too fast and broken too many things,” said Greg Walden, Republican from Oregon, in his opening statement.

“Today, we hope to shed light on Facebook’s policies and practices surrounding third party access to and use of user data. We also hope you can help clear up the considerable confusion that exists about how people’s Facebook data are used outside the platform,” he said.

Ranking member Frank Pallone called for regulation.”It’s time to pass comprehensive legislation to prevent incidents like this in the future,” he said. “If all we do is have a hearing then nothing happens that’s not accomplishing anything.”

Sporting a darker tie than yesterday, Zuckerberg gave the same prepared remarks that the House Committee released Monday.

Pallone asked whether Zuckerberg would commit to making the default settings on Facebook so as to minimize the collection of user data. Zuckerberg said the answer was a complex one, and deserves more than a one-word response.

With a four-minute time limit, the members of congress have significantly less time to press Zuckerberg, to the CEO’s advantage.

Congressman Bobby Rush, Democrat of Illinois, charged that Facebook could be compared to the COINTELPRO surveillance program run by the FBI in the 1960s. “What is the difference between Facebook’s methodology and the methodology of the American political pariah J. Edgar Hoover?” he asked. Zuckerberg said the difference was clear. “On Facebook you have control over your information,” he said. “I know of no surveillance organization that allows people to delete data.”

Zuckerberg’s own representative, Anna Eshoo, Democrat from California asked the CEO: “Do you think you have a moral responsibility to run a platform that protects our democracy?” Yes, Zuckerberg answered unequivocally.

Like during the Senate hearing, representatives asked Zuckerberg wide-ranging, non-specific questions, which were easy for Zuckerberg to dodge:

“Are you willing to change your business model in the interest of protecting privacy?” Eshoo asked. “Congresswoman, I’m not sure what that means,” Zuckerberg answered.

Disappointing Senate hearing

For anyone expecting a challenging day for Zuckerberg, yesterday’s Senate hearing was disappointing. With few exceptions, the CEO revealed little new information. The senators often showed a lack of understanding of technology and social media, referencing, for example “emailing from WhatsApp.”

The questioning focused largely on understanding what is Facebook: A behemoth that is an “extraordinary American company,” as one senator put it? Or, a giant so out of control that lawmakers believe they should regulate—but have little insight into how it actually functions.

The expectations

The House members have the benefit of watching what line of questioning worked and what didn’t during the five-hour Senate testimony. They know what the senators didn’t ask—which is many somewhat basic questions about the recent scandals Facebook was involved in, and the company’s business model.

Some important Qs not asked yet:

* Are your core algorithms broken and divisive?

* Are these problems inevitable given your business model?

* Do you feel that you've broken the news industry?

* How can we guarantee transparency in your AI? — Nicholas Thompson (@nxthompson) April 10, 2018

Representatives are also on average younger than senators, which could—but doesn’t have to—translate to a better appreciation of the nuances of the internet and social media. They are also expected to be more aggressive.