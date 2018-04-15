A salmonella recall is affecting 207 million eggs across the US

A recall of 206,749,248 eggs has occurred in the US, following 22 reports of illness linked to salmonella contamination.

The eggs were distrubuted to stores and restaurants in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. The US Food & Drug Administration has a full list here (including the lot codes printed on the side of the packaging to see if a specific carton of eggs is affected).

The following brands are among those selling the affected eggs:

Coburn Farms

Country Daybreak

Crystal Farms

Food Lion

Glenview

Great Value

Nelms

Sunshine Farms

The recall is the largest of shell eggs in the US since 2010, according to Food Safety News. They came from Rose Acre Farms, which is the second-biggest egg producer in the US and based in Indiana. The family-owned company’s Hyde County, North Carolina farm, where the affected eggs came from, produces 2.3 million eggs every day from 3 million hens.

Salmonella infections are particularly dangerous to the young and elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals can experience nausea, vomiting, fever, diarrhea, and stomach pain.

About 1 million people in the US get sick from salmonella every year, with about 19,000 people hospitalized and 380 deaths, according to the US government. Most people affected get better within a week without any treatment needed.