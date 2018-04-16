LIGHT OR FLIGHT?

The blackout in hurricane-hit Puerto Rico is now the second-worst in history

Lisney Albornoz (2nd R) and her family use a candle to illuminate the table while they dine, during a blackout in San Cristobal, Venezuela March 14, 2018. Picture taken March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez - RC150CC4ECC0
Desperate times. (Reuters/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez)
Hurricane Maria has caused mayhem in Puerto Rico. It’s the worst natural disaster in the island’s history, with more than $90 billion in damages. Many thousands still have no access to electricity or clean water, more than 200 days after the hurricane hit.

In a new analysis, research firm Rhodium Group estimates that Puerto Rico’s blackout is now the world’s second-worst on record, and the worst in US history. To come to this conclusion, the firm calculated the number of hours customers lost access to electricity stemming from a single event. Although it’s not a definitive ranking, the length of Puerto Rico’s blackout, combined with the island’s high population density, make it a leading candidate for an award nobody wants to win.

