These are the 2018 Pulitzer Prize winners for journalism

It has been a difficult few years for US news organizations. President Donald Trump relentlessly attacks what he believes to be a biased, factually agnostic media, while he breaks protocol for keeping the public informed and tweets outright lies. Today the Pulitzer Prize, the biggest prize in US journalism, celebrates the persistence of reporters and commenters.

Last year American journalists broke stories that sent longtime abusers and harassers tumbling down from their perches of power, and created a national conversation about gender that’s having ripple effects around the world. As predicted by many, the 2018 award winners include The New York Times for Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey’s coverage of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuse, and The New Yorker for its reporting on sexual abuse, by Ronan Farrow. The feature photography prize went to Reuters for its coverage of the Rohingya genocide.

Each winner or winning team receives a $15,000 cash prize, except the recipients for public service, who are given gold medals. (The prizes for literature and the arts were also announced today.)

Pulitzer prize for public service

jointly awarded to The New York Times, for reporting led by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, and The New Yorker, for reporting by Ronan Farrow

Pulitzer prize for breaking news reporting

staff of The Press Democrat

Pulitzer prize for investigative reporting

staff of The Washington Post

Pulitzer prize for explanatory reporting

jointly awarded to the staffs of The Arizona Republic and USA Today network

Pulitzer prize for local reporting

staff of The Cincinnati Enquirer

Pulitzer prize for national reporting

jointly awarded to the staffs of The New York Times and The Washington Post

Pulitzer prize for international reporting

Clare Baldwin, Andrew R.C. Marshall, and Manuel Mogato of Reuters

Pulitzer prize for feature writing

Rachel Kaadzi Ghansah, freelancing for GQ

Pulitzer prize for commentary

John Archibald, of the Alabama Media Group

Pulitzer prize for criticism

Jerry Saltz of New York magazine

Pulitzer prize for editorial writing

Andie Dominick of The Des Moines Register

Pulitzer prize for editorial cartooning

Jake Helpern and Michael Sloan, freelancing for The New York Times

Pulitzer prize for breaking news photography

Ryan Kelly of The Daily Progress

Pulitzer prize for feature photography

photography staff of Reuters

