These are the 2018 Pulitzer Prize winners for journalism

It has been a difficult few years for US news organizations. President Donald Trump relentlessly attacks what he believes to be a biased, factually agnostic media, while he breaks protocol for keeping the public informed and tweets outright lies. Today the Pulitzer Prize, the biggest prize in US journalism, celebrates the persistence of reporters and commenters.
Last year American journalists broke stories that sent longtime abusers and harassers tumbling down from their perches of power, and created a national conversation about gender that’s having ripple effects around the world. As predicted by many, the 2018 award winners include The New York Times for Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey’s coverage of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuse, and The New Yorker for its reporting on sexual abuse, by Ronan Farrow. The feature photography prize went to Reuters for its coverage of the Rohingya genocide.
Each winner or winning team receives a $15,000 cash prize, except the recipients for public service, who are given gold medals. (The prizes for literature and the arts were also announced today.)
Pulitzer prize for public service
jointly awarded to The New York Times, for reporting led by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, and The New Yorker, for reporting by Ronan Farrow
Pulitzer prize for breaking news reporting
staff of The Press Democrat
Pulitzer prize for investigative reporting
staff of The Washington Post
Pulitzer prize for explanatory reporting
jointly awarded to the staffs of The Arizona Republic and USA Today network
Pulitzer prize for local reporting
staff of The Cincinnati Enquirer
Pulitzer prize for national reporting
jointly awarded to the staffs of The New York Times and The Washington Post
Pulitzer prize for international reporting
Clare Baldwin, Andrew R.C. Marshall, and Manuel Mogato of Reuters
Pulitzer prize for feature writing
Rachel Kaadzi Ghansah, freelancing for GQ
Pulitzer prize for commentary
John Archibald, of the Alabama Media Group
Pulitzer prize for criticism
Jerry Saltz of New York magazine
Pulitzer prize for editorial writing
Andie Dominick of The Des Moines Register
Pulitzer prize for editorial cartooning
Jake Helpern and Michael Sloan, freelancing for The New York Times
Pulitzer prize for breaking news photography
Ryan Kelly of The Daily Progress
Pulitzer prize for feature photography
photography staff of Reuters
Read next: These are the 2018 Pulitzer Prize winners for literature and the arts