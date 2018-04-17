The IRS has given Americans an extra day to file their taxes

If you’re one of the many Americans who waited until the last minute to file your taxes, you just got very lucky.

On the evening of what was supposed to be Tax Day (April 17) this year, the US Internal Revenue Service said it would give taxpayers an extra day to file and pay their federal taxes after its website was plagued with technical issues.

Taxpayers now have until just before midnight on April 18 to submit their returns electronically, either through third-party software such as TurboTax and H&R Block or through the IRS tax-preparation software, Free File. Taxpayers who have not yet filed will automatically receive the extension.

Urgent: IRS provides an extra day for taxpayers to file, pay their taxes following system issues. File by midnight, April 18. — IRS (@IRSnews) April 17, 2018

“This is the busiest tax day of the year, and the IRS apologizes for the inconvenience this system issue caused for taxpayers,” said David Kautter, acting IRS commissioner, in a statement. “The IRS appreciates everyone’s patience during this period. The extra time will help taxpayers affected by this situation.”

Americans already had extra time to do their taxes this year. The usual deadline of April 15 fell on a Sunday, and the following Monday was Emancipation Day, a legal holiday in Washington DC that commemorates Abraham Lincoln’s signing of the Compensated Emancipation Act in 1863.