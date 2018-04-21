There’s one thing Kim Jong-un wants from Donald Trump

Until this month, Dennis Rodman—the former NBA player—was the highest-profile American to have met Kim Jong-un.

But in the presidency of Donald Trump, all that has changed. For the first time, a sitting US president has agreed to meet with the leader of North Korea. And now, Mike Pompeo, Trump’s CIA Director, has met face-to-face with Kim, too.

These moves are part of a larger mission: Denuclearize North Korea.

But what does Kim stand to gain from Trump? A photograph. Quartz explains, with bobbleheads. Watch the video above.