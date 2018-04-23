Is walking actually good exercise? Five health experts weigh in

We humans need to exercise in order to stay healthy. Exercise protects against disease and early death, and keeps us mobile and able to perform daily tasks.

Walking is an easy, free, and enjoyable form of exercise. But is a nice stroll enough to confer the life-saving benefits we know come from exercise?

We posed this question to five specialists in the field.

Four out of five experts said yes.

Here are their detailed responses:

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.