A traditional but trendy name is seen as a safe bet for Britain’s newest prince

Britain has a new prince, and bookmakers are now taking final bets from the public before the duke and duchess of Cambridge announce the name of their baby boy.

The duchess, Catherine, gave birth to her third child at London’s famous Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in west London at 11:01am BST today (April 23). Mother and child “are both doing well,” according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

Based on past protocol, an announcement on the name can be expected tomorrow. In recent weeks, Mary had become the clear favorite with Britain’s betting public. With the arrival of a boy, bookmakers have refreshed their odds.

Arthur appears to be the universal favorite, leading the way with three major British bookmakers, while James, Albert and Thomas are also proving popular.

Arthur, one of the most popular names for boys at the turn of the 20th century, began to decline in popularity in the 1920s. In recent years it has made a comeback, returning to the top 30 in 2016. Albert and Thomas have also seen recent a surge in popularity, while James has never fallen out of the top 20.

With odds as short as 6/1, Philip—the name of Prince William’s grandfather and the queen’s husband—is also seen as a likely choice.

The new arrival is fifth in line to the British throne after William’s father, Prince Charles, the duke of Cambridge himself, and the baby boy’s older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.