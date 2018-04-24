An autopsy of London’s huge fatberg finds it contains potentially deadly bacteria

London has a fatberg problem.

Since the specimen was discovered near the South Bank in London, the utilities company Thames Water and Channel 4 teamed up to analyze what was in it and if it was a threat to the capital. After all, that disgusting mass is bigger than the Whitechapel fatberg, which was previously believed to be a record-breaking specimen at 250 meters (820 ft) long and weighing 130 tonnes (143 tons). That’s longer than Tower Bridge and weighs the same as two Airbus A318 aircrafts.

Scientists on the TV program Fatberg Autopsy: Secrets of the Sewers, which airs today (April 24), analyzed 5 tonnes of the monstrous lump, to see what was clogging the water system.

They found that it was made up of the usual suspects of any fatberg—everything from wipes and condoms, to diapers——cooking oil comprised 90% of the mass. Their analysis also showed that street drugs, such as cocaine and MDMA, were present but were at much lower concentrations than prohibited gym supplements. But, most worryingly, the autopsy found that the supersized fatberg contains bacteria, including listeria and E. coli, some of which can be potentially deadly and resistant to antibiotics.

A spokesperson for Thames Water said that the utilities company hopes the show will attract a large audience so people will “think twice about what they flush away in future.”