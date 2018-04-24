Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump go hand in hand: the photos

Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron tested out a wide variety of grabs, pats and pulls at the White House today (April 24) in the latest installment of their handsy cross-Atlantic power play.

A meeting in Brussels last May is remembered for a particularly robust and long-lasting handshake. That was topped two months later when they met in Paris for Bastille Day festivities.

Séquence serrages de mains toniques pour les deux couples présidentiels. 🤝 #14juillet pic.twitter.com/vunk3yxm5I — franceinfo (@franceinfo) July 14, 2017

Their photo ops today featured one particularly awkward moment among several of them, when Trump brushed what he called “dandruff” off the French president’s shoulder. We also saw Macron engaging in a long rub of Trump’s back following their joint press conference, and Trump leading Macron by the hand along the west colonnade. Then there was what looked to be an air kiss:

Trump and Macron embrace as the French president arrives on the South Lawn of the White House on April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Another view of the hug, as first lady Melania Trump looks on from under her notable hat. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Trump and Macron get into a half-embrace as their wives speak to one another. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Trump again takes the upper hand with Macron during the arrival ceremony at the White House. (EPA/Shawn They)

Fingers together, gazes apart. (EPA/Erik S. Lesser)

Macron lends a hand as Trump takes the lectern. (EPA/Shawn They)

A combo handshake-hand pat from Trump in the Oval Office. (EPA/Chris Kleponis/Pool)

That “dandruff” moment in the Oval Office. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Macron goes with a novel two-handed approach again during their joint news conference. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Macron reaches out. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

A more modern handshake technique at the conclusion of their joint news conference. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

Macron with his hand on Trump’s shoulder as they leave. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

Together in stride. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)