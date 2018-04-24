Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump go hand in hand: the photos

Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron tested out a wide variety of grabs, pats and pulls at the White House today (April 24) in the latest installment of their handsy cross-Atlantic power play.
A meeting in Brussels last May is remembered for a particularly robust and long-lasting handshake. That was topped two months later when they met in Paris for Bastille Day festivities.
Séquence serrages de mains toniques pour les deux couples présidentiels. 🤝 #14juillet pic.twitter.com/vunk3yxm5I
— franceinfo (@franceinfo) July 14, 2017
Their photo ops today featured one particularly awkward moment among several of them, when Trump brushed what he called “dandruff” off the French president’s shoulder. We also saw Macron engaging in a long rub of Trump’s back following their joint press conference, and Trump leading Macron by the hand along the west colonnade. Then there was what looked to be an air kiss: