Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump go hand in hand: the photos

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron after their joint news conference at the White House in Washington
Hands-on diplomacy. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)
Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron tested out a wide variety of grabs, pats and pulls at the White House today (April 24) in the latest installment of their handsy cross-Atlantic power play.

A meeting in Brussels last May is remembered for a particularly robust and long-lasting handshake. That was topped two months later when they met in Paris for Bastille Day festivities.

Their photo ops today featured one particularly awkward moment among several of them, when Trump brushed what he called “dandruff” off the French president’s shoulder. We also saw Macron engaging in a long rub of Trump’s back following their joint press conference, and Trump leading Macron by the hand along the west colonnade. Then there was what looked to be an air kiss:

Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron
Trump and Macron embrace as the French president arrives on the South Lawn of the White House on April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron, Melania Trump
Another view of the hug, as first lady Melania Trump looks on from under her notable hat. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron
Trump and Macron get into a half-embrace as their wives speak to one another. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
US President Donald J. Trump hosts French President Emmanuel Macron
Trump again takes the upper hand with Macron during the arrival ceremony at the White House. (EPA/Shawn They)
US President Donald J. Trump hosts French President Emmanuel Macron
Fingers together, gazes apart. (EPA/Erik S. Lesser)
US President Donald J. Trump hosts French President Emmanuel Macron
Macron lends a hand as Trump takes the lectern. (EPA/Shawn They)
French President Macron visits USA
A combo handshake-hand pat from Trump in the Oval Office. (EPA/Chris Kleponis/Pool)
Trump US France
That “dandruff” moment in the Oval Office. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron
Macron goes with a novel two-handed approach again during their joint news conference. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
French President Macron reaches out to U.S. President Trump during their joint news conference at the White House in Washington
Macron reaches out. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)
French President Macron and U.S. President Trump shake hands at the conclusion of their joint news conference at the White House in Washington
A more modern handshake technique at the conclusion of their joint news conference. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)
French President Macron puts his hand on U.S. President Trump's back after their joint news conference at the White House in Washington
Macron with his hand on Trump’s shoulder as they leave. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)
U.S. President Trump and French President Macron depart their news conference at the White House in Washington
Together in stride. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)
Trump US France
Trump leads Macron by the hand to the Oval Office. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
