India could boost its GDP by $770 billion by just treating women better

India, the world’s fastest-growing major economy, could do a lot better if only it treated its women better.

The country could add up to $770 billion—more than 18%—to its GDP by 2025, simply by giving equal opportunities to women, according to an April 23 report by the McKinsey Global Institute.

McKinsey estimates that a higher participation of women in the workforce, raising the number of hours spent by them on the job, and including them in higher-productivity sectors will help spur such economic growth.

As women’s contribution to the country’s GDP is currently just 18%, one of the world’s lowest, with only 25% of India’s labour force being female, India’s economy also has the second-largest potential in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region from improving gender parity, the report said.

The APAC region itself could add $4.5 trillion to its collective GDP annually in 2025 if such a course is followed, the McKinsey Institute noted.