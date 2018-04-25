Madame Tussauds just unveiled Melania Trump’s wax figure

It’ll be years before Melania Trump’s official portrait hangs in the National Portrait Gallery in Washington. Until then, wax will have to do.

The US first lady’s likeness was premiered today (Apr. 25) at wax museum Madame Tussauds in New York, after being introduced by former Trump administration press secretary Sean Spicer. In a question and answer session with a representative of the museum, Spicer praised Trump as “a very caring and gracious woman,” and added “I don’t think the American people have fully appreciated the level of intellect that she has and her political savviness.”

Melania’s figure will stand next to a figure of president Donald Trump in a faux Oval Office.

TMZ reports that the museum will also launch a Twitter account for the wax figurine, allowing museum patrons to put words in the mouth of a first lady known for her relatively silent public persona.

A newly unveiled wax figure of first lady Melania Trump stands next to a wax figure of her husband US President Donald Trump at Madame Tussauds in New York City. (Reuters/Mike Segar)

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer introduced the wax figure. (Reuters/Mike Segar)